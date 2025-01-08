Will Rogers’ ranch house and motel owned by William Randolph Hearst consumed by Palisades fire

Will Rogers’ former ranch house was destroyed by the Palisades fire on Jan. 8, 2025.

Among the carnage wrought by the devastating Palisades fire were two pieces of California history dating to a bygone era.

Will Rogers’ historic ranch house, owned by the famous social commentator, actor and performer, and the Topanga Ranch Motel, built by newspaper baron William Randolph Hearst, were victims of the fires that have wreaked havoc throughout Southern California over the last two days, according to California State Parks Director Armando Quintero.

Both were consumed by the fire that has charred a total of nearly 16,000 acres and devoured an additional 300 structures — including homes and businesses — as of Wednesday afternoon.

“California State Parks mourns the loss of these treasured natural and cultural resources, and our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the devastating fires in the Los Angeles area,” Quintero said in a statement .

Both structures were part of the damage sustained throughout Topanga State Park and Will Rogers State Park as fire destroyed state employee residences, along with more than 30 other structural losses.

Rogers, known toward the later part of his life for his political commentary , was once one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors. He started his career as a vaudeville performer and was a famed humorist.

The aftermath of a fire at the historic Topanga Ranch Motel on Jan. 8, 2025. (California State Parks)

During the 1920s, Rogers purchased land in Santa Monica, developing what became a 359-acre ranch that overlooks the Pacific Ocean in what is now Pacific Palisades.

The actual ranch home consisted of 31 rooms, with an adjacent guesthouse, a stable, corrals, a golf course and hiking trails.

Rogers died at the age of 55 in a plane crash in Alaska in 1935.

His widow, Betty, eventually donated the ranch to the state in 1944, and it became the historic state park.

The family said in a statement Wednesday that it was deeply saddened that Rogers’ historic home and the “the Barn that Jokes built” were destroyed.

“While the loss to the Will Rogers Ranch is devastating, it pales in comparison to the loss of the property and businesses and, more importantly, the lives of those in the surrounding area,” Jennifer Rogers, a Rogers family representative, said in a statement.

Rogers was born to a Cherokee family in Oklahoma and was regarded as “among our most beloved Cherokees,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. of the Cherokee Nation.

“The … loss of Will Rogers’ historic home is certainly a tragedy, and the entire Cherokee Nation is sending our thoughts and prayers to great-granddaughter Jennifer Rogers-Etcheverry and family,” Hoskin said in a statement .

The Topanga Ranch Motel before the Palisades fire. (California State Parks)

In 1929, San Francisco native Hearst built the bungalow-style Topanga Ranch Motel, which was across the street from Topanga Beach.

The motel included 30 rooms and once housed construction workers building Pacific Coast Highway.

While area hotels were pricey, Topanga Ranch Motel offered an inexpensive seaside vacation.

Tourists, families and writers stayed there for decades. The facility was acquired by California State Parks in 2001.

There had been plans to restore 20 of the bungalows for public use again.

State Parks closed down Topanga and Will Roger state park and beach shortly after the Palisades fire began Tuesday, Quintero said.

Other historic or notable losses include:

Palisades Charter High School

The 3,000-student campus suffered significant damage, including to the school’s athletic facilities and bungalows. Adjacent Palisades Charter Elementary and nearby Marquez Charter Elementary are feared to be total losses.

Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center

Torah scrolls were saved, but the temple and center were destroyed for a community that has called Pasadena home for more than 100 years .

Pierson Playhouse within Theatre Palisades

Performances date to the 1960s, with the playhouse being built in the 1980s. The board of directors has suspended all operations because of serious damage suffered in the fire, according to a statement .

The Reel Inn