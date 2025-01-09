Biden to address the nation about L.A. fires

President Biden, Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, and Sen. Alex Padilla attend a briefing on the recent fires at Santa Monica Fire Station No. 5 on Wednesday.

President Biden is expected to address the nation Thursday about the fires raging across Los Angeles.

“This morning, I was briefed on the latest impacts of the Los Angeles wildfires. And later today, following President Carter’s service, I will convene my team for another briefing, and deliver remarks to the nation regarding our response,” Biden posted on X.

The exact timing of the president’s address was not yet set.

Biden was in Los Angeles earlier Wednesday for a previously scheduled visit. While in the area, he met with Gov. Gavin Newsom and fire officials, assuring them that California would receive federal funding and support for ending the wildfires.

“We’re prepared to do anything and everything for as long as it takes to contain these fires,” Biden said at a Santa Monica fire station Wednesday.

Biden said Wednesday that his son Hunter Biden, who has a house in Malibu, received a notification that his home had likely burned to the ground. The Daily Mail reported Thursday that the home had been destroyed.

Biden also announced at the briefing that he had become a great-grandfather, as his eldest granddaughter Naomi Biden had given birth to a baby boy at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

The president returned to Washington to attend the Thursday morning funeral of President Carter. He also canceled a planned upcoming trip to the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis.

President-elect Donald Trump — who also attended Carter’s funeral — continued a lively public political rivalry with Newsom, posting earlier Thursday on Truth Social, “Fire is spreading rapidly for 3 days — ZERO CONTAINMENT. Nobody has ever seen such failed numbers before! Gross incompetence by Gavin Newscum and [Los Angeles Mayor] Karen Bass….And Biden’s FEMA has no money — all wasted on the Green New Scam! L.A. is a total wipeout!!!”