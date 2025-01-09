Did you lose your home in the fires? We’d like to talk about what it meant to you

More to Read

We’re speaking with Angelenos about the immense losses caused by the Palisades and Eaton fires . If you’re open to talking to a Times reporter about your home, and what home means to you, please fill out the form below and we’ll get in touch.

Firefighters working in neighborhoods at the Eaton fire

Newsletter Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.