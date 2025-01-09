Advertisement
California

Did you lose your home in the fires? We’d like to talk about what it meant to you

Altadena, CA - January 08: Fire fighters work a fire d
Firefighters working in neighborhoods at the Eaton fire
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
Share via

We’re speaking with Angelenos about the immense losses caused by the Palisades and Eaton fires. If you’re open to talking to a Times reporter about your home, and what home means to you, please fill out the form below and we’ll get in touch.

More to Read

CaliforniaFires

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement