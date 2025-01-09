Advertisement
Kenneth fire: Evacuation orders, shelters

From KTLA: Firefighters are racing to contain a new wildfire that broke out close to homes in the area of Calabasas and West Hills, northwest of Los Angeles, on Thursday afternoon. The Kenneth Fire was first reported around 2:30 p.m. in an area of dry brush in the Upper Las Virgenes Canyon Open Space Preserve, north of the 101 Freeway. The fire was estimated to be 50 acres and growing rapidly as of 3:45 p.m. Homes appeared to be imminently threatened.
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
The Kenneth fire is burning in the west San Fernando Valley near Hidden Hills, Woodland Hills and West Hills.

It is burning near a trailhead at Victory Boulevard near the L.A.-Ventura County border. The area is near the Upper Las Virgenes Canyon Open Space Preserve.

ALTADENA, CA, JANUARY 9, 2025: Businesses burned down by the Eaton Fire in Altadena on Thursday, January 9, 2025. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

More than 6,000 homes, structures lost in Palisades, Eaton fires, officials say; more fire weather ahead

Five people have died, but officials say the death toll is likely to be higher. More than 6,000 structures have burned and at least 130,000 residents are under evacuation orders. Experts say L.A. is not out of danger yet and these fires have the potential to be the costliest wildfire disaster in American history.

Mandatory evacuations

  • Areas around Vanowen Street south to Burbank Boulevard and County Lane Road east to Valley Circle Boulevard.
Evacuation warning

  • Residents in Oak Park area near Kanan Road and Agoura Road, east of Kanan Road to Deer Hill.

Shelter

No shelters have been established.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

