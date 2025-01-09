Kenneth fire: Evacuation orders, shelters

From KTLA: Firefighters are racing to contain a new wildfire that broke out close to homes in the area of Calabasas and West Hills, northwest of Los Angeles, on Thursday afternoon. The Kenneth Fire was first reported around 2:30 p.m. in an area of dry brush in the Upper Las Virgenes Canyon Open Space Preserve, north of the 101 Freeway. The fire was estimated to be 50 acres and growing rapidly as of 3:45 p.m. Homes appeared to be imminently threatened.

The Kenneth fire is burning in the west San Fernando Valley near Hidden Hills, Woodland Hills and West Hills.

It is burning near a trailhead at Victory Boulevard near the L.A.-Ventura County border. The area is near the Upper Las Virgenes Canyon Open Space Preserve.

California More than 6,000 homes, structures lost in Palisades, Eaton fires, officials say; more fire weather ahead Five people have died, but officials say the death toll is likely to be higher. More than 6,000 structures have burned and at least 130,000 residents are under evacuation orders. Experts say L.A. is not out of danger yet and these fires have the potential to be the costliest wildfire disaster in American history.

Mandatory evacuations

Areas around Vanowen Street south to Burbank Boulevard and County Lane Road east to Valley Circle Boulevard.

Evacuation warning

Residents in Oak Park area near Kanan Road and Agoura Road, east of Kanan Road to Deer Hill.

Shelter

No shelters have been established.