Kenneth fire: Evacuation orders, shelters
The Kenneth fire is burning in the west San Fernando Valley near Hidden Hills, Woodland Hills and West Hills.
It is burning near a trailhead at Victory Boulevard near the L.A.-Ventura County border. The area is near the Upper Las Virgenes Canyon Open Space Preserve.
More than 6,000 homes, structures lost in Palisades, Eaton fires, officials say; more fire weather ahead
Five people have died, but officials say the death toll is likely to be higher. More than 6,000 structures have burned and at least 130,000 residents are under evacuation orders. Experts say L.A. is not out of danger yet and these fires have the potential to be the costliest wildfire disaster in American history.
Mandatory evacuations
- Areas around Vanowen Street south to Burbank Boulevard and County Lane Road east to Valley Circle Boulevard.
Evacuation warning
- Residents in Oak Park area near Kanan Road and Agoura Road, east of Kanan Road to Deer Hill.
Shelter
No shelters have been established.
