What to know about temporary housing, rents, price gouging during fire storm

A home is fully engulfed by the Palisades fire along Haverford Avenue in Pacific Palisades on January 7, 2025.

The Palisades and Eaton fires have burned thousands of homes in Los Angeles County, in the process creating refugees in a region with a persistent housing shortage.

For now, many of the displaced are staying in hotels, shelters or with friends and family. Others may be searching for a more permanent home in a rental. Many more will join them soon.

If you are looking to place to stay, here are some things you should know.

TEMPORARY HOUSING

AirBnB.org, a nonprofit that works with AirBnB hosts, is providing free, temporary housing for those displaced by the fires.

Advertisement

Those in need of housing can fill out an application here with 211 LA, an organization partnering with AirBnB.org on the effort.

Local hotels are also offering discounted rates, with more information available here and here.

PRICE GOUGING

Earlier this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles County, a declaration that establishes protections against price gouging.

Advertisement

That means landlords can generally not charge more than 10% above what they were charging or advertising before the state of emergency, which took effect on January 7, according to the California Attorney General’s office. These price gouging protections also apply beyond the housing market to items like food, gas and medical supplies.

If a home was not rented or advertised before the state of emergency, there are protections as well. In such a case, the attorney general’s office says landlords can’t charge more than 160% of fair market value as determined by the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development.

California Atty. General Rob Bonta has encouraged the public to report price gouging to his office by using an online form available here.

Advertisement

Price gouging protections generally are in place for 30 days following the declaration of a state of emergency, but can be extended.

The tenant advocacy group Coalition for Economic Survival is also holding Saturday workshops for existing renters and those now in need of a rental to learn more about their rights.

INSURANCE CLAIMS

If your home was completely destroyed, your insurance company must immediately pay you a minimum of four months’ worth of rent for the local area in which you live.

You should contact your insurer and start the process as soon as you are in a safe place. More information on dealing with your insurance company, including on issues of rebuilding, can be found here.

Staff Writers Andrea Chang and Caroline Petrow-Cohen contributed to this report.