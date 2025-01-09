Advertisement
California

Even after a two-day nightmare, L.A. girds for more days of fire weather

Firefighters battle the Eaton fire Wednesday.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
Clara Harter and Rong-Gong Lin II
Much of Los Angeles County remains under a red flag warning, with forecasters warning of critical fire weather to last through Friday night.

Firefighters Thursday were continuing to fight the Palisades fire, which has burned more than 17,000 acres, and the Eaton fire that burned through Pasadena and Altadena areas, charring more than 10,000 acres.

But Los Angeles caught a break Wednesday, with firefighters able to keep limited a wildfire that broke out near Runyon Canyon above Hollywood Wednesday, and kept a house fire in Studio City from spreading.

Unlike the catastrophic conditions on Tuesday night, where gusts of up to 100 mph were recorded, on Wednesday night, aircraft were able to make water drops on the Sunset fire. Officials initially ordered a mandatory evacuation of a swath of Hollywood — north of Hollywood Boulevard — but later canceled most of the evacuation orders.

Officials urged people to still be vigilant. By Thursday afternoon, winds are expected to bump back up along the region’s Santa Ana wind corridors, with gusts from the northeast of up to 40 mph, and isolated gusts of up to 70 mph.

Winds should peak Thursday evening into early Friday morning, the weather service said.

The weather service warned that foothills facing the south could face erratic winds, “which may lead to chaotic fire growth.”

Here’s the latest on the major fires burning in Los Angeles County:

Palisades fire

• 17,234 acres burned
• 0% containment

Eaton fire

• 10,600 acres burned
• 0% containment

Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. While at the Daily News, she published a series on fentanyl addiction that won a first-place investigative journalism award from the L.A. Press Club. Harter majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University. She loves surfing and, when not reporting, can most likely be found in the ocean.

Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a Metro reporter based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.

