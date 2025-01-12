Increasing winds bring new fire dangers across L.A. County this week

A Super Scooper drops phosphorus on the the Palisades fire as it tears through Mandeville Canyon in Brentwood on Saturday.

After a day of progress in protecting Brentwood and Encino from the Palisades fire, firefighters are bracing for several days of winds that could threaten new communities and hamper efforts to contain the firestorm.

The Los Angeles County fires have claimed at least 16 lives and burned more than 10,000 structures, making it likely the most destructive wildfire in U.S. history.

The forecast

Periods of elevated critical fire weather were expected to peak Saturday night into Sunday and then again Monday night through Tuesday as winds could gust up to more than 75 mph for the eastern part of the mountain ranges in Los Angeles County. Weather forecasters said the turbulent conditions could help push the Eaton fire in the Altadena area farther south.

“Our concern is winds picking up tonight and then on Monday through Wednesday,” said National Weather Service meteorlogist Rose Schoenfield. “The general duration of this is not looking good.”

A red flag warning issued Saturday evening starting at 6 p.m. has been extended to Wednesday night, as well as a fire watch warning. Although Santa Ana wind events will affect the mountain and foothill communities of Ventura and Los Angeles counties, they will likely have a stronger impact for the Santa Susana Mountains and the San Gabriel Mountains.

While the dry weather is expected to last through the middle of the week, Schoenfeld said Thursday could potentially bring a respite, offering a 20% chance of rain and higher humidity.

“Ideally it would be a rainstorm, but we’ll take what we can get,” Schoenfeld said.

James White, a meteorologist for the interagency team handling the Eaton fire, said that gusty northeast winds were expected to build through Sunday but would most likely stay on ridgetops at higher elevations.

The biggest concern, he said, was Tuesday, when winds from a more easterly direction could drop to lower elevations and affect some areas of the fire. But those gusts might build to only 20 or 25 mph, he said — far weaker than the hurricane-force winds last week that drove showers of embers and flames throughout the Palisades and Eaton Canyon areas.

“Although it’s something we’re watching closely, it’s nowhere near the level of concern or critical fire weather we saw that started this event,” White said.

The impact

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said his crews are gearing up for another dangerous increase in winds that will, no doubt, cause further challenges for ongoing firefights.

He warned that more power shutoffs, initiated to limit potential fire starts from electrical equipment, will likely occur over the next few days.

“Please understand the inevitable public safety power shutoffs that will be implemented prior to this life-threatening Santa Ana wind event are crucial to preventing new fire starts, and that they help save lives,” Marrone said. “Yes, they are challenging to deal with, but it’s certainly better than having another fire start.”

The fire fight

On Saturday, a shift in winds sent the fire north and east through the Santa Monica Mountains, forcing evacuations of Brentwood and the hills of Encino and Tarzana. That kept a fire-weary Los Angeles on edge for Day 5 of the catastrophic fires that have already damaged or destroyed more than 10,000 structures.

Firefighting helicopters and airplanes dropped water and fire retardant on fire lines not far from the 405 Freeway in an attempt to prevent flames from engulfing more neighborhoods. The drops seemed productive, but still it appeared at least two remote hillside homes in Mandeville Canyon had burned, according to aerial video on local TV stations.

Calmer winds and higher humidity helped firefighters make progress Saturday battling an unprecedented fire siege that has devastated the foothill community of Altadena and coastal enclave of Pacific Palisades — but officials warned that Santa Ana gusts will pick up again next week and cautioned the public to stay on alert.

Eaton fire are still dealing with hot spots and flare-ups, including near some neighborhoods.

“We’re using all the tools in our tool box to put this fire out,” Fregulia said. But he admitted this is a long fight: “It’s many days, many weeks of work.”

Power issues

As of Saturday, Southern California Edison reported that more than 300,000 customers across the region -- about 80,000 in L.A. County -- are under consideration for further power cuts “due to heightened wildfire risk.”

About 20,000 customers across L.A. County remain without power from the planned shutoffs. Don Fregulia, an operations section chief for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said crews responding to the Eaton fire are still dealing with hot spots and flare-ups, including near some neighborhoods.

Heath warnings

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has declared a local health emergency because of the fires. Health officials extended a smoke advisory of unhealthful air quality to 10 p.m. Sunday.

In an alert Saturday, the department said that small particles in wildfire smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, scratchy throat, headaches and illness such as bronchitis. Children, the elderly and people with respiratory or heart conditions, or anyone with compromised immune systems, may experience more severe effects such as difficulty breathing, wheezing, coughing, fatigue and chest pain.

The health emergency declaration prohibits the use of powered leaf blowers or other devices that could stir up ash and particulate matter into the air until further notice. The agency recommended residents wear N95 or P100 masks if outside for long periods.

