Suspected curfew violators in Palisades fire zone prosecuted. City attorney asks for help targeting price gouging

The Los Angeles city attorney’s office is prosecuting two men for violating fire-related curfews while also asking the public for help identifying potential price gougers.

City Atty. Hydee Feldstein Soto is charging two men in their mid-40s with breaking the 6 p.m.-to-6 a.m. curfew established on Jan. 9 in the aftermath of the devastating Eaton and Palisades fires.

The curfew was established after at least 20 people were arrested on suspicion of looting shortly after the start of the fires on Jan. 7.

The curfew was limited to fire “evacuation order” and “evacuation warning” zones within Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Malibu and unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County.

“This curfew order was enacted to protect public safety, prevent looting and burglaries, and enable our first responders to continue their herculean task of protecting our city and its residents,” Feldstein Soto said in a statement . “My office will hold accountable anyone who violates this order.”

Charging documents say both men were in restricted space within Pacific Palisades at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, in violation of the curfew.

Each was charged with a misdemeanor, which carries a fine of up to a $1,000 and six months of imprisonment. Both pleaded not guilty Tuesday and are due back in court for pretrial sentencing in late February.

Feldstein Soto said she also needed the public’s help to crack down on price gouging and asked anyone with a tip to contact her at att.pricegougingtaskforce@lacity.org.

Price gouging, as defined by the city attorney, is an increase in prices for goods and services by more than 10%, including for such essentials as housing, shelter, food, water, clothing and health and pet care.

Feldstein Soto said the county’s emergency declaration on Jan. 7 made such actions illegal.

Price-gouging violations are punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $10,000. Violations are also subject to civil enforcement actions that include civil penalties of up to $2,500 per violation, injunctive relief and mandatory restitution.

“I am committed to leveraging every resource at our disposal to help Los Angeles heal, recover and rebuild, which is what we have always done as Angelenos,” she said.