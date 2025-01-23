Sepulveda fire: Evacuations, road closure

Firefighters were battling a brush fire off the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass late Wednesday evening.

The Sepulveda fire was burning east of the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass early Thursday morning.

Evacuation warning

An evacuation warning was issued for the residents south of the 1500 block of Casiano Road, north of Moraga Drive, east of Sepulveda Boulevard and west of Chalon Road.

Road closures

The California Highway Patrol appeared to stop traffic on the southbound 405, but it was unclear for how long. The northbound 405 was open as of around midnight Wednesday.