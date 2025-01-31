Malibu homeowner sues Tripadvisor, renter for fire that destroyed house, killed student

The company logo for the travel website Tripadvisor hangs at the company’s headquarters in Needham, Mass., in 2017.

A Malibu homeowner is suing travel website Tripadvisor and two subsidiaries along with a Venice woman, alleging they were responsible for burning down her property in 2021, ultimately resulting in the death of a San Diego area college student.

Erin Hughes, owner of a Rambla Pacifico Street mansion that burned Jan. 17, 2021, filed the lawsuit four years to the day of the blaze. She is suing her home’s renter, Holly Seeler; Tripadvisor; Flipkey LLC and Holiday Lettings Limited for breach of contract, negligence and unfair business practices.

Hughes is asking for at least $100 million in damages and interest.

Calls for comments to representatives for Seeler and Tripadvisor were not returned.

Hughes’ attorney Alex Gruzman said in an email that his client contends that there are “systematic violations of California statutory safety and property rental regulations by the online short-term vacation rental platforms including TripAdvisor, Holiday Lettings Limited and Flip Key.”

Seeler rented Hughes’ property from Jan. 15-17, 2021, through Tripadvisor, Flipkey and Holiday Lettings. Hughes alleges Seeler organized an event that accommodated more than the two people authorized by her rental agreement. The agreement also mandated that any extra person who stayed at the home would be charged $100.

On Jan. 16, 2021, Seeler hosted a “Celebration of Life” at the Malibu home as a tribute to her 22-year-old son, Jack Fisher, who died after being hit by a big rig near Cabazon on Dec. 16, 2020, the lawsuit alleges.

More than 25 people attended that memorial with 20 undisclosed guests spending the night, thus violating the agreement, alleged the lawsuit.

Hughes alleges that Tripadvisor and its affiliates were aware that extra guests were staying and refused to cancel the booking.

The lawsuit also alleged that there were also loud noises late into the evening, smoking inside the property and the use of flammable devices, all which violated the rental agreement.

Fireworks and sky lanterns were used, with the latter causing the fire around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 17 that burned down the home, the lawsuit alleges.

The early-morning blaze claimed the life of 22-year-old San Diego Mesa student Grant Schneider, according to the county medical examiner.