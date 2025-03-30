Advertisement
Silver fire moves fast in Mono, Inyo counties as wind gusts keep firefighting aircraft grounded

An active wildfire is in the vicinity of the US Highway 6 and Laws/Silver Canyon area.
Highway 6 was closed Sunday evening as a fast-moving vegetation fire spurred evacuations.
(California Highway Patrol)
By Amy HubbardDeputy Editor, Fast Break Desk 

A wildfire in Inyo and Mono counties spurred evacuations Sunday evening as it spread rapidly amid strong winds and low humidity.

The vegetation fire was reported at 2:11 p.m. at Highway 6 and Silver Canyon Road north of Bishop, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The fire jumped the highway and was threatening “multiple structures,” Cal Fire BDU said in a post on X at about 4 p.m. “Aircraft, Heavy Equipement and additional engines requested.”

The blaze had burned at least 1,000 acres as of 7:50 p.m., according to Cal Fire. The fire was moving at a “rapid rate of speed” to the east and northeast, according to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas.

Strong winds and dry conditions were hindering the firefight from the air. Several aircraft were grounded due to “extreme turbulence,” according to Cal Fire BDU.

The weather service reported wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph with relative humidity at about 10%.

As of about 5:30 p.m., mandatory evacuations were in place for portions of northern Inyo and southeastern Mono counties including the White Mountains Wilderness Area. Highway 6 was closed.

An evacuation center was established at the Benton Community Center, 58869 Highway 120 in Benton, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Amy Hubbard

Amy Hubbard is a deputy editor on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. She’s worked in a range of departments at The Times since 1993, including as copy chief for daily Calendar, Travel, Books and the AM Copy Desk; SEO chief; morning editor on the Metro desk; and assistant newsletters editor. In 2015, she began a four-year stint at personal finance website NerdWallet, where she was the Banking editor. Hubbard is a graduate of the University of Missouri, Columbia, School of Journalism.

