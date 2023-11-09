Shakira, Rosalía, Andrea Bocelli and others join the Latin Grammys performance lineup

The Latin Recording Academy has announced additional performers for the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards next week in Spain.

The newly announced list for Nov. 16 includes current Latin Grammy nominees Maluma, Milo J, Rosalía, Shakira and Latin Grammy co-host Sebastián Yatra.

Andrea Bocelli, DJ Premier and David Guetta are also set to perform.

These names are added to an already long list of performers, including Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro, Eslabon Armado, Édgar Barrera, Maria Becerra and Carin León.

Italian singer Laura Pausini will also perform and be honored as the 2023 Latin Recording Academy person of the year.

The 17-year-old Argentine rapper Mijo J is nominated for best rap/hip-hop song. Colombian Latin pop star Maluma is nominated for record of the year and best tropical song. Spanish singer Rosalía is nominated for record of the year. Colombian hit-maker Shakira has seven nominations, including record of the year and three different nominations for song of the year. Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra is nominated for best pop song for “Contigo,” featuring Pablo Alborán.

The Italian opera and pop star Andrea Bocelli has previously been nominated six times for a Latin Grammy Award, including record of the year in 2008 for his song “Vive ya! (Vivere)” alongside Pausini.

The academy also announced additional award presenters, including Majo Aguilar, Anitta, Pedro Capó, Jorge Drexler, Luis Figueroa, Fonseca, Tiago Iorc, Mon Laferte, Natalia Lafourcade, John Leguizamo, Nicki Nicole, Carlos Ponce, Carlos Vives and Yandel.

Joining Yatra on stage to co-host the ceremony are actresses Danna Paola, Roselyn Sánchez and Paz Vega.

The awards will be hosted outside of the U.S. for the first time since they began in 2000.