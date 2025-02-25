Kevin Kaarl announces Ultra Sodade world tour following LP release

At 8 years old, Kevin Kaarl received his first guitar from his grandfather. At 19, he composed his first single. Now at 25, Kaarl will take his melancholic indie-folk ballads on the road in his first world tour, following the Valentine’s Day release of his fourth studio album, “Ultra Sodade.”

Originally from Chihuahua, Mexico, Kaarl will perform over 50 confirmed dates across North America, Latin America and Europe. The tour will kick off in Atlanta on April 22 and conclude in Mérida, Mexico, on Dec. 13.

Joining him on his Mexico stretch is Macario Martinez, a street sweeper who went viral for his song “Sueña Lindo, Corazón” and its accompanying TikTok video, which follows him on his job route.

“I want everyone who attends it to not just listen to my songs but also feel them,” Kaarl tells De Los. “We are creating a new show, visually and musically. We want people to submerge themselves into what is ‘Ultra Sodade.’ It’s not just going to be me with a guitar. It’s going to be more than that.”

Known for tender, western-inspired love songs like “San Lucas” and “Vámonos a Marte,” Kaarl continues to swoon in his recent LP release, “Ultra Sodade.” Inspired by the Portuguese word saudade, which describes a persistent sense of longing, the folk romantic uses his profound lyricism to memorialize a former love, someone he can no longer hold.

(Imagine It Media)

The 13-track album was produced at home in Chihuahua, alongside his twin brother, Bryan Kaarl. Although he often accompanies Kevin on trumpet and backing vocals, this time he stepped up as an emerging producer.

The album debuted at No. 4 on Spotify’s Top Albums Debut Global chart, as well as No. 8 on its Top Albums Debut U.S. chart. Tickets for the Ultra Sodade tour go on sale starting Feb. 27.