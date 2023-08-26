The beauty and the chaos: Inside the ever-changing L.A. Library

Good morning, and welcome to the L.A. Times Book Club newsletter.

This summer Times reporter and mystery author Jeffrey Fleishman explored the vast world of the Los Angeles Public Library, which serves the largest and most diverse urban population of any library system in the nation.

In this fascinating Column One report, he takes readers inside an ever-changing system with 72 branches, 8 million books, a $241.8 million budget and nearly 1,200 staffers — 435 of them trained to revive patrons who shoot up and overdose in library bathrooms.

Downtown’s Central Library is a landmark and the subject of Susan Orlean’s 2019 nonfiction bestseller, “The Library Book,” our first community book club selection. Neighborhood branches stretch from San Pedro to Sylmar.

“A few things surprised me during the reporting,” Jeff tells me. “The geography — 503 square miles — and diverse cultures the library spans are quite remarkable. But the images that stayed with me most are the array of people sharing the Central Library — addicts and mentally ill and unhoused commingled with academics, children, docents, book clubbers and others who spent hours wandering the stacks. One can see both the beauty and strain of that.”

“It’s both a sanctuary of the world’s knowledge and a canvas of the nation’s failings.”

His story explores the library’s expanding community service mission, as librarians now work alongside social workers, and a world of changing technology with e-books, artificial intelligence, trained computer “cybernauts” and 7,000 loanable Tech2go backpack bundles with laptops and hotspot connections. The library’s 3-D printing Octavia Lab, named for Pasadena science fiction writer Octavia E. Butler, made protective face shields for hospitals in the early days of the pandemic. (Butler, by the way, took the bus to the L.A. Library, one of her favorite places to write.)

“We say yes to a lot of things,” says city librarian John Szabo, who presides over the far-flung system. “It’s about how we define what the library is. I love the fact that people can see the library as part of a solution to a community issue. But how much social work is enough? How much public health programming is enough? How far do we go with adult education?”

City Librarian John Szabo stands in the main lobby of the Central Library. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Working Remotely

With reliable WiFi and air conditioning, the library remains a sanctuary for many Angelenos. Since the pandemic, librarians report an uptick in people using neighborhood branches as co-working spaces.

“There’s no place like it,” says Joyce Cooper, director of branch services for the Los Angeles Public Library. “Where else can you walk in off the street and get help for whatever you need?”

She adds, “It’s a nice, quiet place to be if you don’t want to be home and you don’t want to buy a coffee,” she said. “Also, our Wi-Fi speeds are off the charts.”

To support patrons who want to use the library as a co-working space, the L.A. Library recently launched a project to install tabletop outlets in more branches and add more hydration stations where people can fill up their water bottles.

Looking for a place to work? Reporter Deborah Netburn shares 10 favorite libraries across Los Angeles County, including helpful tips on where to sit, park and much more.

Here’s an example: “If you’re looking for a comfortable, bright, attractive, modern co-working space, the West Hollywood Library is hard to beat. On the second floor you’ll find low lounge chairs and small wooden desks facing the floor-to-ceiling windows that look out on the brightly colored Pacific Design Center … Need to take a meeting? No problem! You can reserve one of three study rooms for an hour. And if you want to get some exercise in, the West Hollywood Aquatic Center’s swimming pool is on the roof.”

(Los Angeles Times photo illustration; Photos by Deborah Netburn/Los Angeles Times, USC)

What’s next

In September, we’re reading author and historian Walter Isaacson’s much-anticipated biography, “Elon Musk,” an inside story about the controversial billionaire entrepreneur.

On Oct. 1, Isaacson joins book club readers for his only L.A. area appearance; he’ll be in conversation with Times columnist Anita Chabria at the El Segundo Performing Arts Center. It’s a Sunday afternoon book talk and Isaacson will meet with book club readers to sign books at the event. Get tickets.

(Simon & Schuster)

The author of the bestseller “Steve Jobs,” Isaacson spent two years interviewing the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter (now known as X) — as well as Musk’s family, friends and adversaries — to research his latest biography.

Tell us: What would you like to ask Walter Isaacson about his work? Share your questions and comments in Eventbrite or in an email to bookclub@latimes.com.

ICYMI: Christian Cooper

Christian Cooper, who gained fame as the Central Park Birder after a racially charged run-in with a dog walker, joined us Aug. 16 to discuss “Better Living Through Birding: Notes From a Black Man in the Natural World.”

Cooper talked about the takeaways from the 2020 Central Park incident, why he decided to write a book, his approach to creating an inclusive TV series and why the Audubon Society must change its name. He also shared his two favorite birding apps, eBird and Merlin.

Watch Cooper’s conversation with writer Carla Hall here.

Christian Cooper, author of “Better Living Through Birding,” surveys the beach at Fort Tilden. (Troy Christopher / National Geographic)

Thank you to all the readers who shared questions for Cooper and also responded to our survey after book club night. Many readers said they appreciated Cooper’s contagious passion for birds and social justice. “I learned a lot and am really grateful to be part of this,” said one book clubber. “Finished the book just before you went live; excellent on so many levels,” wrote another.

“Without libraries what have we? We have no past and no future,” said “Fahrenheit 451” author Ray Bradbury, born this week in 1920. The legendary L.A. author also liked to write in the library.

