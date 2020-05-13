Neil Gaiman reveals ‘cast of your dreams’ for ‘The Sandman’ Audible edition

Ever wanted to hear your favorite actors read a classic Neil Gaiman graphic novel? Now you can.

Gaiman revealed Wednesday the full, star-studded cast of Audible’s “The Sandman” adaptation, the first part of which drops July 15. James McAvoy will voice the title role of Morpheus, alongside Riz Ahmed as the Corinthian, Kat Dennings as Death, Taron Egerton as John Constantine, Andy Serkis as Matthew the Raven, Michael Sheen as Lucifer, Bebe Neuwirth as the Siamese Cat and Samantha Morton as Urania Blackwell. Gaiman will be the narrator.

Gaiman also revealed that the adaptation will feature the first three graphic novels: “Preludes & Nocturnes,” “The Doll’s House” and “Dream Country.”

“When the Sandman, also known as Lord Morpheus — the immortal king of dreams, stories and the imagination — is pulled from his realm and imprisoned on Earth by a nefarious cult, he languishes for decades before finally escaping,” reads the synopsis from the publisher.

“Once free, he must retrieve the three ‘tools’ that will restore his power and help him to rebuild his dominion, which has deteriorated in his absence. As the multithreaded story unspools, the Sandman descends into Hell to confront Lucifer (Michael Sheen), chases rogue nightmares who have escaped his realm, and crosses paths with an array of characters from DC comic books, ancient myths, and real-world history, including: inmates of Gotham City’s Arkham Asylum, Doctor Destiny, the muse Calliope, the three Fates, William Shakespeare (Arthur Darvill) and many more.”

The critically acclaimed graphic novel series was published from 1989 to 1996 and became one of the best-known and most admired comic book series of recent decades.

The Audible series was adapted and directed by Dirk Maggs, the British writer known for his cinematic radio productions, and will feature an original musical score by British composer James Hannigan. Gaiman served as co-executive producer.

You can preorder “The Sandman” on Audible’s website.