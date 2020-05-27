Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Books

Best Sellers List Sun., May 31, 2020

By The California Independent Booksellers Alliance
May 27, 2020
7 AM
UPDATED May 30, 2020 | 8:24 AM
SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction


1. Rodham by Curtis Sittenfeld (Random House: $28) Hillary Rodham Clinton’s life re-imagined — had she not married Bill.

2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $26) A young woman living on her own becomes a murder suspect.

3. The End of October by Lawrence Wright (Knopf: $28) An epidemiologist begins the fight against an infectious disease that causes a pandemic.

4. All Adults Here by Emma Straub (Riverhead: $27) A family’s relationships evolve over a generation.

5. Writers & Lovers by Lily King (Grove: $27) A struggling writer in Massachusetts falls in love with two men at the same time.

6. The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf: $27) A woman reflects on her relationship with a Ponzi schemer.

7. Camino Winds by John Grisham (Doubleday: $29) A hurricane hits Camino Island, providing cover for a murder.

8. The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich (Harper: $29) A humble night watchman fights to persuade the U.S. government to honor treaties protecting picked-over lands.

9. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $27) A famous painter stops speaking after shooting her husband.

10. The City We Became by N.K. Jemisin (Orbit: $28) Five New Yorkers come together to defend their city from an ancient evil spreading across the country and the world.

Hardcover nonfiction


1. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

2. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.

3. What It’s Like to Be a Bird by David Allen Sibley (Knopf: $35) The expert details the lives of birds.

4. Becoming by Michelle Obama (Crown: $33) The former first lady writes an in-depth and personal autobiography.

5. Man of Tomorrow: The Relentless Life of Jerry Brown by Jim Newton (Little, Brown : $30) A thoughtful biography of the former California governor.

6. Educated by Tara Westover (Random House: $28) A young woman raised without schooling by survivalists describes her path to Cambridge University.

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

8. Dirt by Bill Buford (Knopf: $29) A gourmand travels to France to master the art of French cooking.

9. Always Home by Fanny Singer (Knopf: $35) A cookbook and memoir from the daughter of famous chef Alice Waters.

10. Neurodharma by Rick Hanson (Harmony: $27) A self-help book that offers essential support for everyday life.

Paperback fiction


1. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)

2. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

3. A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles (Penguin: $17)

4. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng (Penguin: $17)

5. Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel (Vintage: $17)

6. Conversations with Friends by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)

7. Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel (Picador: $18)

8. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)

9. City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead: $17)

10. The Time of Contempt by Andrzej Sapkowski (Orbit: $17)

Paperback nonfiction


1. Wow, No Thank You. by Samantha Irby (Vintage: $16)

2. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon: $16)

3. The Great Influenza by John M. Barry (Penguin: $19)

4. The Library Book by Susan Orlean (Simon & Schuster: $17)

5. The Lady from the Black Lagoon by Mallory O’Meara (Hanover Square: $17)

6. When Things Fall Apart by Pema Chödrön (Shambhala: $17)

7. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

8. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah (One World: $18)

9. The Soul of an Octopus by Sy Montgomery (Atria: $17)

10. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $16)

The California Independent Booksellers Alliance
The Los Angeles Times bestsellers list comes courtesy of the California Independent Booksellers Alliance (CALIBA). Established in 1981, CALIBA is a mutual benefit 501c(6) non-profit corporation dedicated to supporting, nurturing, and promoting independent retail bookselling in California.
