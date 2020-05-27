Best Sellers List Sun., May 31, 2020

SoCal Bestsellers
Hardcover Fiction
1. Rodham by Curtis Sittenfeld (Random House: $28) Hillary Rodham Clinton’s life re-imagined — had she not married Bill.
2. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $26) A young woman living on her own becomes a murder suspect.
3. The End of October by Lawrence Wright (Knopf: $28) An epidemiologist begins the fight against an infectious disease that causes a pandemic.
4. All Adults Here by Emma Straub (Riverhead: $27) A family’s relationships evolve over a generation.
5. Writers & Lovers by Lily King (Grove: $27) A struggling writer in Massachusetts falls in love with two men at the same time.
6. The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf: $27) A woman reflects on her relationship with a Ponzi schemer.
7. Camino Winds by John Grisham (Doubleday: $29) A hurricane hits Camino Island, providing cover for a murder.
8. The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich (Harper: $29) A humble night watchman fights to persuade the U.S. government to honor treaties protecting picked-over lands.
9. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $27) A famous painter stops speaking after shooting her husband.
10. The City We Became by N.K. Jemisin (Orbit: $28) Five New Yorkers come together to defend their city from an ancient evil spreading across the country and the world.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.
2. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.
3. What It’s Like to Be a Bird by David Allen Sibley (Knopf: $35) The expert details the lives of birds.
4. Becoming by Michelle Obama (Crown: $33) The former first lady writes an in-depth and personal autobiography.
5. Man of Tomorrow: The Relentless Life of Jerry Brown by Jim Newton (Little, Brown : $30) A thoughtful biography of the former California governor.
6. Educated by Tara Westover (Random House: $28) A young woman raised without schooling by survivalists describes her path to Cambridge University.
7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.
8. Dirt by Bill Buford (Knopf: $29) A gourmand travels to France to master the art of French cooking.
9. Always Home by Fanny Singer (Knopf: $35) A cookbook and memoir from the daughter of famous chef Alice Waters.
10. Neurodharma by Rick Hanson (Harmony: $27) A self-help book that offers essential support for everyday life.
Paperback fiction
1. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)
2. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
3. A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles (Penguin: $17)
4. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng (Penguin: $17)
5. Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel (Vintage: $17)
6. Conversations with Friends by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)
7. Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel (Picador: $18)
8. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)
9. City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead: $17)
10. The Time of Contempt by Andrzej Sapkowski (Orbit: $17)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Wow, No Thank You. by Samantha Irby (Vintage: $16)
2. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo (Beacon: $16)
3. The Great Influenza by John M. Barry (Penguin: $19)
4. The Library Book by Susan Orlean (Simon & Schuster: $17)
5. The Lady from the Black Lagoon by Mallory O’Meara (Hanover Square: $17)
6. When Things Fall Apart by Pema Chödrön (Shambhala: $17)
7. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
8. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah (One World: $18)
9. The Soul of an Octopus by Sy Montgomery (Atria: $17)
10. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $16)