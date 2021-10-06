Bestsellers List Sunday, October 10
Hardcover fiction
1. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $30) Intertwined stories of teenagers in the 1453 siege of Constantinople, at an attack on a library in present-day Idaho and aboard a starship in deep space.
2. Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney (FSG: $28) The story of two modern couples struggling with love, sex and relationships, from the author of “Normal People.”
3. Bewilderment by Richard Powers (Norton: $28) A widowed astrobiologist raises his 9-year-old and searches for life in the cosmos.
4. Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $29) A salesman in Harlem is drawn into a world of crime, from the author of “The Underground Railroad.”
5. Matrix by Lauren Groff (Riverhead: $28) A teenager from a noble family in 12th century France is banished to an English abbey.
6. The Book of Form and Emptiness by Ruth Ozeki (Viking: $30) Following the death of his father, a boy begins hearing voices, and his mother becomes a hoarder.
7. The Last Graduate by Naomi Novik (Del Rey: $28) The second installment in the “Scholomance” trilogy, from the author of “Uprooted” and “Spinning Silver.”
8. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library must choose what kind of life to lead.
9. Light From Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki (Tor: $26) A woman who made a deal with the devil seeks souls to steal in the San Gabriel Valley.
10. The Man Who Died Twice by Richard Osman (Pamela Dorman: $26) A mystery sequel to “The Thursday Murder Club.”
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Peril by Bob Woodward, Robert Costa (Simon & Schuster: $30) An examination of the precarious state of American democracy during the Trump/Biden transition.
2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.
3. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.
4. Vanderbilt by Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe (Harper: $30) The TV anchor and Vanderbilt heir collaborates with the historian-novelist to profile his family’s dynasty.
5. Yours Cruelly, Elvira by Cassandra Peterson (Hachette: $29) A memoir from TV’s Mistress of the Dark.
6. Unrequited Infatuations by Stevie Van Zandt (Hachette: $31) A memoir from the musician, actor and activist.
7. This Is Your Mind on Plants by Michael Pollan (Penguin: $28) The food writer studies three psychoactive plants — opium, caffeine and mescaline.
8. Bourdain by Laurie Woolever (Ecco: $30) A biography of traveling food writer Anthony Bourdain from his co-author, based on stories told by family, friends and colleagues.
9. On Freedom by Maggie Nelson (Graywolf: $27) The concept of “freedom” is explored in the contexts of art, sex, drugs and climate.
10. All In by Billie Jean King, Johnette Howard, Maryanne Vollers (Knopf: $30) An autobiography from the tennis superstar and activist for women’s rights and the LGBTQ+ community.
Paperback fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)
2. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)
3. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $17)
4. The Overstory by Richard Powers (Norton: $19)
5. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)
6. The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune (Tor: $19)
7. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)
8. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square: $17)
9. Normal People by Sally Rooney (Hogarth: $17)
10. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)
Paperback nonfiction
1. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)
2. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)
3. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
4. The Best of Me by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)
5. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
6. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $17)
7. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $16)
8. Becoming Trader Joe by Joe Coulombe (HarperCollins: $20)
9. How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie (Gallery: $17)
10. The Castle on Sunset by Shawn Levy (Anchor: $17)
