Bestsellers List Sunday, Nov. 13

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. The Passenger by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf: $30) A salvage diver gets embroiled in the mystery of a crashed aircraft.

2. Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng (Penguin: $29) A boy growing up in a xenophobic future searches for his mother, a Chinese American poet who disappeared.

3. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born in poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

4. Liberation Day by George Saunders (Random House: $28) Another collection from the acclaimed author of short stories.

5. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

6. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

7. The Last Chairlift by John Irving (Simon & Schuster: $38) A ghost story that begins in 1941 when a competitive skier has a baby out of wedlock.

8. Shuna’s Journey by Hayao Miyazaki, translated by Alex Dudok de Wit (First Second: $28) The Japanese animator tells the story of young prince on a quest to improve the lives of his people.

9. No Plan B by Lee Child, Andrew Child (Delacorte: $29) The latest Jack Reacher thriller.

10. The Cloisters by Katy Hays (Atria: $28) A worker at a gothic museum in New York discovers a 15th century tarot card deck she believes has supernatural powers.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Go-To Dinners by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter: $35) A cookbook from TV’s Barefoot Contessa.

2. Surrender by Bono (Knopf: $34) The frontman for U2 tells his story through 40 songs.

3. And There Was Light by Jon Meacham (Random House: $40) A biography of President Abraham Lincoln.

4. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry (Flatiron: $30) A memoir from the actor known for TV’s “Friends.”

5. The Philosophy of Modern Song by Bob Dylan (Simon & Schuster: $45) The quintessential singer songwriter offers his take on his craft and American music.

6. Cinema Speculation by Quentin Tarantino (Harper: $35) The Oscar-winning moviemaker discusses the films and filmmakers who most influenced his career.

7. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”

8. Confidence Man by Maggie Haberman (Penguin: $32) The journalist’s biography of former President Trump.

9. The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man by Paul Newman (Knopf: $32) Paul Newman’s posthumously published autobiography.

10. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

Paperback fiction

1. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $18)

2. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

3. The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida by Shehan Karunatilaka (Norton: $19)

4. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $20)

5. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

6. The Sentence by Louise Erdrich (Harper: $18)

7. Verity by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central: $17)

8. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $18)

9. The Best American Short Stories 2022 by Andrew Sean Greer, Heidi Pitlor (editors) (Mariner: $18)

10. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

2. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

3. These Precious Days by Ann Patchett (Harper: $18)

4. The Years by Annie Ernaux, translated by Alison L. Strayer (Seven Stories: $20)

5. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

6. Fuzz by Mary Roach (Norton: $17)

7. A Carnival of Snackery by David Sedaris (Back Bay: $19)

8. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (FSG: $17)

9. All About Me! by Mel Brooks (Ballantine: $20)

10. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $10)