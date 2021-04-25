Here’s how a surreal Oscars 2021 season found relevance in a year without movie theaters

Oscars 2021 recalibrates with a movie approach to its annual TV show. ( Adam Simpson / For The Times)

By MARY McNAMARA

Steven Soderbergh has promised the COVID-era Oscars will be a “movie” — but what kind?

IN ANY YEAR, producing the Oscars telecast can be a thankless job. No matter how you trick it out, the show is three-plus hours of live television, essentially an endless succession of people reading lists and making acceptance speeches. Start playing off winners mid-speech to stay on schedule and people complain; let winners talk and people complain even more when the show runs long.

Over the years, some shows have been better, some worse, but I applaud all who have agreed to take it on.

Especially Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins, who are producing the 93rd Academy Awards, the COVID Oscars.

Last year, the biggest question the Oscars faced was whether or not “Parasite” would become the first non-English-language film to win best picture (it did, along with three other awards.)

This year there are so many questions it’s hard to know where to begin. Let’s start with: Who’s going to watch a show honoring a bunch of movies most people have not seen because movie theaters were closed for pretty much an entire year? READ FULL STORY