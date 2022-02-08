Lady Gaga and Alana Haim snubbed for 2022 Oscars? That explains that L.A. earthquake
Fans of musicians Lady Gaga and Alana Haim became strange bedfellows Tuesday morning upon learning that the pop musicians were snubbed when the 94th Academy Award nominations were announced.
Gaga, who starred as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci,” and Haim, who made her film debut in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza,” were absent from the film academy’s lead actress list.
Instead, the Oscar nods went to Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”), Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”), Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) and Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”).
Gaga already has an Oscar for original song from “A Star Is Born,” which also earned her a nomination for lead actress in 2019. Both Gaga and Haim were nominated for several awards in the lead-up to Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, including the BAFTAs over the weekend.
They were expected to be shoo-ins for the Academy Awards. The Times’ review dubbed Gaga a “force of nature” and said her performance in the dramatic film was “electrifying.” Of acting novice Haim, The Times called “Licorice Pizza” “a valentine to the Valley. And Alana Haim.”
But “House of Gucci” picked up only one nomination — for makeup & hairstyling. “Licorice Pizza” earned three — for best picture, directing and original screenplay.
That didn’t cut it when diehard fans and cinephiles alike were left incredulous Tuesday. Some jokingly attributed a small earthquake felt in Hollywood to Gaga’s alleged wrath.
Here’s a look at what some of them had to say:
