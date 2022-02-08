Lady Gaga and Alana Haim snubbed for 2022 Oscars? That explains that L.A. earthquake

Fans of musicians Lady Gaga and Alana Haim became strange bedfellows Tuesday morning upon learning that the pop musicians were snubbed when the 94th Academy Award nominations were announced.

Gaga, who starred as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci,” and Haim, who made her film debut in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza,” were absent from the film academy’s lead actress list.

Instead, the Oscar nods went to Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”), Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”), Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) and Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”).

Gaga already has an Oscar for original song from “A Star Is Born,” which also earned her a nomination for lead actress in 2019. Both Gaga and Haim were nominated for several awards in the lead-up to Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, including the BAFTAs over the weekend.

They were expected to be shoo-ins for the Academy Awards. The Times’ review dubbed Gaga a “force of nature” and said her performance in the dramatic film was “electrifying.” Of acting novice Haim, The Times called “Licorice Pizza” “a valentine to the Valley. And Alana Haim.”

But “House of Gucci” picked up only one nomination — for makeup & hairstyling. “Licorice Pizza” earned three — for best picture, directing and original screenplay.

That didn’t cut it when diehard fans and cinephiles alike were left incredulous Tuesday. Some jokingly attributed a small earthquake felt in Hollywood to Gaga’s alleged wrath.

Here’s a look at what some of them had to say:

Wow. Nicole Kidman, huh? No Gaga, no Haim? Okaay... https://t.co/lD1BIca0Nv — Eric Deggans at NPR (@Deggans) February 8, 2022

Lady Gaga HAIM

fans fans

🤝

crying together — MARÍA (@HAIMclown) February 8, 2022

Kristen Stewart nominated over Lady Gaga... should be a fun day on the internet — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 8, 2022

I’m so disappointed but this does not take away the fact that Lady Gaga gave an outstanding performance for House of Gucci, even if the Academy cannot see it. — KatieKat (@ThatsSoKatie44) February 8, 2022

was that an earthquake in LA this morning or Lady Gaga slamming a door really hard?? — Jake Giles (@jakegilesmusic) February 8, 2022

That wasn’t an earthquake. That was Lady Gaga’s fans. — Kat McPhee (@kat_mcphee) February 8, 2022

Jessica Chastain stole Lady Gaga's Oscar, she must be held accountable. — Jordan Hoffman (@jhoffman) February 8, 2022

Either way, I'm f*cking proud of what Gaga achieved during this award season, she deserves nothing but praise for what she has done performance wise and for cinema in general while only being in her 2nd leading role. Nobody can take that away from her Oscar nomination or not. — ionuț 95 (@BraveForGaga95) February 8, 2022

Lady Gaga was the only lead actress to be nominated at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Critics Choice, and BAFTAs this year. She also earned the same 4 nominations in 2019 for “A Star Is Born.” — Lady Gaga Now ☕️🥄 (@ladygaganownet) February 8, 2022

#Oscar prognostication may not be an exact science:



- Lady Gaga got all the “precursor” nominations, but didn’t net a Best Actress nod.



- Kristen Stewart got none of the “precursor” nominations, and did net a Best Actress nod. — Matt Goldberg (@MattGoldberg) February 8, 2022

No Lady Gaga, no Denis Villeneuve. A little chaos. — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) February 8, 2022

Well, Best Actress is absolutely anybody’s game now. (Except Lady Gaga’s.) — Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) February 8, 2022

Gaga did all that lying for no reason relatable — pierce (@piercespears) February 8, 2022

Gaga snubbed for the best performance of the year as "Woman doing a Press Tour" — Jorge Molina (@colormejorge) February 8, 2022

shouts to lady gaga, who was snubbed but made oscar season a lot more fun with her wild stories #oscarnoms — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) February 8, 2022

*refreshes list of Best Actress nominees until they rectify the mistake and include Alana Haim on it* — Steven Perkins (@stevenperkins) February 8, 2022

In this analogy, Alana Haim is Metallica. https://t.co/CPEJ3TRMub — @ACNewman (@ACNewman) February 8, 2022

no alana haim for best actress is my villain origin story — ♪ eloise ♫ | 10 days til wolf alice! (@SWlFTHAIM) February 8, 2022

Alana haim get behind me — cassidy xcx (@olsencassidy) February 8, 2022

Alana Haim is simply too hot and talented and sexy and cool for the Academy Awards — HAIM SOURCE (joker era) (@haimsource) February 8, 2022

I still have faith that Alana Haim will one day EGOT — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) February 8, 2022

Alana Haim you’re the winner in my heart baby — DANIEL (@dpatt0) February 8, 2022