Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Lin-Manuel Miranda lead Oscar nominees for original song

Beyoncé has received her first Oscar nomination.

The woman who has won 28 Grammys — more than any other singer — will now try her luck at the Academy Awards, after she and co-writer Dixson received a best original song nomination for “Be Alive,” from the movie “King Richard.”

Billie Eilish also garnered her first Oscar nomination for the theme to the James Bond film “No Time to Die,” which already took home best original song at the Golden Globes. It’s also the first Oscar nomination for her brother, co-writer Finneas O’Connell.

Lin-Manuel Miranda earned his second Oscar nomination for writing “Dos Oruguitas” for “Encanto.” Should he win, he would join the list of artists who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award. (“Encanto’s” “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” which currently tops the Billboard Hot 100, was not submitted for Oscar consideration.)

“Somehow You Do,” sung by Reba McEntire and written by Diane Warren, also received a nomination after appearing in “Four Good Days.” It’s Warren’s 13th Oscar nomination, although she has never won.

Van Morrison’s “Down to Joy” rounds out the category, one of seven nominations for “Belfast,” the semi-autographical film telling the tumult of Northern Ireland through the eyes of writer-director Kenneth Branagh.

Elsewhere in the Academy Awards, Roots drummer Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson earned a nomination for best documentary feature for directing “Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” which highlights the previously-untold story of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival.

“DDFSVGBDFHRTMJUJYHTGRFBGHJUYETGRBNHJUJHTGRFBGHFGJYHGRFBGHJUYJHTGEBDFNH J!!!!!!!!!!” he wrote on Twitter, mashing his keyboard in celebration.

Find the full list of original song nominations below:

“Down to Joy” by Van Morrison (“Belfast”)

“Dos Oruguitas” by Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Encanto”)

“Somehow You Do” by Diane Warren (“Four Good Days”)

“Be Alive” by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson (“King Richard”)

“No Time to Die” by Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell (“No Time to Die”)