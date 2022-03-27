In rebuke of Florida bill, Oscars hosts are feeling ‘gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay’

Oscars co-hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall ended their opening speech Sunday by throwing some shade at Florida legislation widely known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The trio of comedy stars are the latest of several Hollywood figures to speak out against the bill, which would restrict classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity.

“We’re gonna have a great night tonight,” Sykes said at the top of ABC’s Oscars telecast. “And for you people in Florida, we’re gonna have a gay night.”

“Gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay,” Sykes, Hall and Schumer continued in unison, drawing cheers and applause from the star-studded crowd.

Earlier this week, LGBTQ+ Disney employees organized a walkout protesting the controversial legislation, which aims to prohibit classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade and would allow parents to sue districts for violations.

Among the other entertainment luminaries who have publicly opposed the bill are “Disney Channel” star Raven-Symoné, Marvel and “Star Wars” actor Oscar Isaac and “Scandal” alum Kerry Washington.

It’s worth noting that ABC — which broadcast the Oscars Sunday night — is owned by Disney, the studio giant that came under fire for initially taking a neutral stance on the bill.

Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek has since apologized and announced that the company would pause political donations in the state while the corporation workshops its approach to advocacy.