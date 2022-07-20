Did departing academy chief Dawn Hudson ruin the Oscars — or save them?

When Dawn Hudson stood before the board of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in spring 2011 to make her pitch for the newly created job of chief executive, the organization appeared to be operating on cruise control.

Ratings for the Oscars remained robust, with the previous year’s telecast watched by more than 40 million viewers. The academy’s TV deal with ABC guaranteed that a billion dollars in revenue would pump into the group’s already ample coffers over the next decade. The closest thing to recent Oscar controversies centered on taste — the much-maligned “Crash” winning best picture over “Brokeback Mountain” in 2006 — and whether James Franco was stoned when he co-hosted the show with Anne Hathaway in 2011.

Feeling secure in the group’s status as the prestigious, enduring face of Hollywood, some on the 43-member board believed the academy simply needed a caretaker to maintain the course set by retiring Executive Director Bruce Davis, who had held the position for 30 years.

Hudson — an academy outsider, originally from Hot Springs, Ark., who had spent the previous two decades running the far smaller nonprofit Film Independent — saw things differently, and she told the board so in plain terms. It would take two presentations to persuade the academy’s governors to hire her.

“There wasn’t an obvious crisis that said, ‘You’re heading for the iceberg,’ but I felt we were,” Hudson, 65, says over Zoom from her Los Angeles home, just days after officially ending her tenure as the academy’s leader on July 1. “We couldn’t continue being this exclusionary kind of ivory-tower academy and be successful, be relevant, be the leaders we wanted to be. I perceived a crisis in the making, and so did a majority of the board, which is why I was hired. Not everyone had that same perception.”

Eleven years later, not everyone has the same perception of Hudson or her transformative and often tumultuous tenure as chief executive. And as the academy begins a new chapter under Chief Executive Bill Kramer and a soon-to-be elected new president, the organization’s leaders and members are left to argue over Hudson’s complicated legacy.

Under Hudson’s leadership, the academy remade itself inside and out to become more inclusive and diverse, expanded its membership around the world and celebrated the long-dreamed-of opening of a film museum in Los Angeles. At the same time, the academy also suffered through an unprecedented string of controversies and crises that at times bitterly divided the group’s members and damaged the Oscars brand.

Through it all, Hudson remained a lightning rod, drawing fire internally and externally for every perceived misstep and polarizing initiative. Academy members contacted for this story mostly declined to comment, echoing a refrain offered by veteran marketing exec Terry Press via email: “My mother always taught me that if I have nothing nice to say, better to say nothing.”

Laura Dern, left, with Nicole Kidman and film academy CEO Dawn Hudson during the Oscar nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills in 2017. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

“What surprised me wasn’t how Dawn, or anyone in a leadership role with that organization, would be blamed for myriad issues,” says Laura Dern, a former academy governor, an Academy Museum trustee and a longtime friend of Hudson. “What surprised me, from 2011 to 2022, was the level of discord, scrutiny and challenge that someone would come up against for backing positive change in an organization. I guess I was really naive.”

Hudson’s detractors point to the public-relations fiascos the group suffered under her watch, from #OscarsSoWhite to the “Moonlight”/“La La Land” envelope snafu to the Will Smith Slap. They argue that she allowed the museum project to bog down in budget overruns and delays and let the academy’s crown jewel, the Oscars, become increasingly irrelevant. Decisions to create a new Oscar to honor blockbusters — a ratings-seeking gambit that was reversed after a backlash — and to remove some categories from the live ceremony drew protests from members angry as much over the lack of consultation and communication as the moves themselves.

“With Dawn and the academy leadership, there have been a lot of good intentions, but the decisions weren’t thought through and were often poorly executed,” says producer and former studio exec Bill Mechanic, who resigned from the academy’s board in 2018 and issued a blistering letter calling for the remaining members to “change the leadership” of the institution.

Warren Beatty stands at the Oscars microphone in 2017, when the casts and creatives of “Moonlight” and “La La Land” both gathered onstage to accept best picture in an infamous bit of Academy Awards history. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

“I came to realize the board didn’t give a s— about what its membership wants,” Mechanic adds. “You don’t have to do what everybody wants, but you should at least listen and not run it as an elitist organization.”

In the eyes of Hudson’s allies, however, she was exactly the sort of bold leader the organization needed to bring it fully into the 21st century, opening up a white-male-dominated membership to more women and people of color, bringing the museum to life after decades of failure and shaking up outdated Oscar traditions.

“Dawn has been extremely successful in getting an organization that has been around for almost 100 years to think differently about many things,” says Kramer, who served as the Academy Museum’s director before succeeding Hudson. “We are now an institution that’s much more open to new ideas.”

“For an organization that was founded in the 1920s, change can be painful, but it was time,” adds outgoing academy President David Rubin. “The bright spotlight is inevitable. And for the press, it’s incredibly entertaining to write about. To withstand that kind of scrutiny takes a particular strength. I credit Dawn for being able to weather it all.”

Hudson was embattled from the start. Within a few months of taking charge in June 2011, she faced stiff internal criticism for launching new initiatives and making key staff changes with what some deemed to be insufficient input from other academy leaders. That fall, the academy endured the first in a string of public-relations nightmares to come during Hudson’s tenure when director Brett Ratner, who had been hired to produce the next year’s Oscars, was quoted making an antigay slur, leaving the organization scrambling to replace him and his hand-picked host, Eddie Murphy.

In a closed-door meeting of the academy’s board in December 2011, some lobbied to buy out the remainder of Hudson’s three-year contract and throw her overboard.

“Dawn was taking some hits,” says former academy President Sid Ganis, who helped recruit Hudson for the job. “She came to the academy when it was this kind of wealthy, club-like organization that was used to doing things a certain way and reluctant to change much, and she dug in and grabbed the bull by the horns. And when you do that, there are people who can’t handle it — or don’t wish to handle it.”

“She should have been fired then when we had the chance,” says a former governor, who requested anonymity to protect current working relationships. “She was clearly in over her head.”

Hudson not only kept her job but also won new three-year contracts in 2014, 2017 and 2020.

“She’s a survivor,” says a former academy official. “She knew how to form alliances on the board that pretty much made her bulletproof, even with all the criticism.”

Asked about her critics, Hudson, who has been described more than once as a “steel magnolia” for her blend of Southern charm and grit, says that throughout her tenure, she was guided by a drive to do whatever she believed was necessary to safeguard the future of film and the academy.

“I’m motivated by a mission for this art form that I love,” Hudson says. “When you have that in the forefront of your mind, I think it’s easier to take chances or move forward and take criticism.”