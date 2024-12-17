Oscars 2025: Shortlists reveal front-runners for international features, documentary

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled the shortlists for the 97th Oscars in 10 categories on Tuesday, winnowing the field of contenders across documentary, international feature, music, sound and visual effects. This critical checkpoint in awards season trims hundreds of submissions to smaller lists, offering early indicators of front-runners, notable snubs and emerging trends ahead of the nominations, to be announced on January 17.

Hot off its strong showing in last week’s Golden Globes nominations, Netflix’s “Emilia Pérez,” directed by Jacques Audiard, emerged as a major standout, earning mentions in five categories: international feature film, original score, original song (with two entries, “El Mal” and “Mi Camino”), sound and the combined makeup and hairstyling award. The Spanish-language crime musical tells the story of a cartel leader who decides to leave behind a life of violence by undergoing gender-reassignment surgery.

Jon M. Chu’s “Wicked: Part I,” Universal Pictures’ hit adaptation of the much-loved Broadway musical, secured spots in sound, makeup and hairstyling and visual effects, reinforcing its momentum as a potential Oscar heavy-hitter heading into the next phase of voting.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in “Wicked: Part I.” (Universal Pictures)

Another likely blockbuster best picture contender, Denis Villeneuve’s acclaimed “Dune: Part Two,” distributed by Warner Bros., dominated the technical categories as expected, making the shortlists in sound, visual effects and makeup and hairstyling. Ridley Scott’s historical epic “Gladiator II” and Marvel’s “Deadpool & Wolverine” also made strong showings, landing spots in both sound and visual effects categories.

In the international feature film category, 15 films advanced from a total of 85 submissions. France’s “Emilia Pérez” leads the group alongside Denmark’s “The Girl With the Needle,” Brazil’s “I’m Still Here,” Germany’s “The Seed of the Sacred Fig” and Palestine’s “From Ground Zero.” Notably, India’s submission, “Lost Ladies” (retitled from “Laapataa Ladies”), directed by Kiran Rao, did not make the shortlist after the country decided to submit the film over Payal Kapadia’s Cannes Grand Prize-winning “All We Imagine as Light.”

Will Ferrell, left, and Harper Steele in the documentary “Will & Harper.” (Netflix )

The documentary feature shortlist narrowed 169 eligible titles down to 15 films, including “Frida,” a profile of artist Frida Kahlo, “Hollywoodgate,” about the Taliban’s return to power, and “Will & Harper,” which follows Will Ferrell and his longtime friend Harper Steele on a cross-country road trip following Steele’s 2022 coming out as a trans woman.

In documentary short film, the paper’s own L.A. Times Studios earned two shortlist mentions for “Planetwalker” and “A Swim Lesson.” This marks the first time the studio has landed multiple spots in one year, following its first Oscar win last year with “The Last Repair Shop.”

The original song category features 15 tracks culled from 89 submissions. Netflix’s “Emilia Pérez” landed two shortlisted songs, “El Mal” and “Mi Camino.” Kristen Wiig’s “Harper and Will Go West” from “Will & Harper” and songs from musical heavyweights like Elton John, Brandi Carlisle, Pharrell Williams and Robbie Williams are among the high-profile entries that could lend some star power to Oscar night.

The shortlists, which are voted on by members of the particular branches represented, serve as a key midpoint in the Oscars race, offering a snapshot of voter sentiment and showing which films have built a head of steam. While strong performances here often signal contenders to watch, shortlist success is no guarantee of nominations or wins. Last year, for instance, “Barbie” led the field in shortlist mentions for the craft categories, only to end up with just one win on Oscar night.

Nominations voting opens January 8 and closes January 12. The ceremony takes place March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The broadcast will air live on ABC and, in a first, will also be livestreamed on Hulu.