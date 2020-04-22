Kacey Musgraves reimagines song to honor coronavirus heroes on Earth Day

Kacey Musgraves’ dreamy “Golden Hour” song “Oh, What a World” just got an Earth Day makeover.

In honor of Wednesday’s environmental holiday, the country music star has released a “reworked + recorded” “Oh, What a World 2.0,” benefiting the World Wildlife Fund’s ongoing conservation efforts.

She also dedicated the updated track from her Grammy-winning 2018 album to “all of the heroes on the front lines during the global pandemic.”

“There is a lot to feel downhearted about on this Earth Day,” Musgraves said in a statement. “Everyone and everything feels out of balance. People are suffering and the future is uncertain. In the face of a pandemic that has brought cities to their knees, a song can feel small. A melody can seem insignificant. ... But in the midst of all the loss and uncertainty there are signs everywhere of human compassion and renewal.

“The earth is healing. Bluer skies hang over China and Los Angeles. Clearer water and a positive effect on wildlife is being seen. In spite of all its troubles, it’s still a wild, beautiful world and if you need proof, it’s out there. You just might have to look in a different corner of the sky.”

a BRAND NEW version of Oh, What a World is here. I reworked + recorded it just for Earth Day and for all the brave, quiet heroes out there right now. You’re the northern lights in our skies. https://t.co/ByBmjT3og2 (proceeds will be donated to @World_Wildlife) #OWAW pic.twitter.com/3QQzSBPLc2 — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) April 22, 2020

As part of her Earth Day campaign, the “Butterflies” hitmaker is also selling new nature-themed merchandise on her website, including a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle ($34.99) and an organic cotton T-shirt ($49.99) featuring “Oh, What a World 2.0" key art.

“Due to COVID-19 related delays beyond our control,” the site notes that items won’t ship until early June. A portion of the sales will be donated to the World Wildlife Fund.

A reimagined “Oh, What a World” music video can also be found on YouTube, featuring colorful illustrations of various flora and fauna.

Added a puzzle and an organic cotton tee to the store. (it’s the most comfortable and soft tee I’ve ever felt. Been a fan of this company for a long time.) https://t.co/ByBmjT3og2 Proceeds from these sales will benefit The @World_Wildlife Fine #OHWHATAWORLD pic.twitter.com/QJhGUyuqLg — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) April 22, 2020

“Right now, there are so many brave people that deserve Medals of Honor: the nurses, doctors, grocers, the delivery and truck drivers, cashiers, gas station attendants, the scientists, restaurant workers, the single parents, and SO many others,” Musgraves said.

“I’m just a songwriter but my hope is that if I bring the light I have in my spirit to the table, maybe it could be a form of energy that lifts someone else’s spirit for a moment. ... you’re the northern lights in our skies.”

Earlier this week, the Grammy winner observed another, less official holiday by participating in Willie Nelson’s “Come and Toke It” 4/20 extravaganza, along with Matthew McConaughey, Jeff Bridges, Billy Ray Cyrus, Toby Keith, Tommy Chong, Ziggy Marley, Bill Maher, Beto O’Rourke and many more.