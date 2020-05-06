Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Music

Lady Gaga’s new album, ‘Chromatica,’ finally has a release date

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga’s sixth studio album, “Chromatica,” will be released later this month.
(AP/REX/Shutterstock/WWD)
By Dorany PinedaStaff Writer 
May 6, 2020
10:48 AM
Share

Lady Gaga’s highly anticipated album finally has a release date after the coronavirus crisis put it on ice last month.

On Wednesday, the “Stupid Love” singer announced that “Chromatica” will drop on May 29, more than a month after its original April 10 release date.

“The journey continues. You can officially join me on #Chromatica on May 29,” Gaga posted on Instagram, followed by a crossed-swords and heart emojis.

The superstar’s 16-track, sixth studio album — executive produced by Gaga and BloodPop — will feature collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink and will be released by Interscope Records.

Advertisement

The first single from the album, “Stupid Love,” came out in February and debuted at No. 1 on iTunes in 58 countries. It has since amassed 300 million streams worldwide and marks Gaga’s 16th Billboard Top 10 hit.

In March, the “A Star Is Born” actress announced on social media that she was pushing back the release of “Chromatica,” joining a list of other high-profile album postponements.

She also revealed that she’d been planning a surprise Coachella performance this year before coronavirus concerns postponed the festival from April to early October. Gaga had last performed at Coachella in 2017, filling in as a headliner after a pregnant Beyoncé dropped out.

MusicEntertainment & Arts
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Dorany Pineda
Follow Us
Dorany Pineda is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement