Adele brushes off those engagement rumors — but she’d like ‘to have more children’

All’s well in Adele’s love life. So well, in fact, that she wants to have another baby.

During a pre-taped appearance for Britain’s “The Graham Norton Show,” the English singer addressed last month’s last-minute postponement of her Las Vegas residency. That unexpectedly segued into hints about expanding her family. She’s apparently planning to have a baby next year, presumably with her sports agent beau and rumored fiancé, Rich Paul (who’s doing great, by the way.)

“I am trying to make a conscious effort to stop being so anal with my privacy. I’m trying not to be two completely different versions of myself. It is exhausting switching on and off,” the “Easy on Me” singer said on the show, which airs Friday in the U.K.

“I will be disappearing in terms of my music, but you might see a glimpse of me now and then, and I won’t be in complete hiding. It takes me a while to recharge, and I would like to have more children — I only just feel like I’ve caught up with my sleep from nine years ago when I had my son.”

The singer’s chat-show segment came on the heels of her Brit Awards appearance this week. Her hometown presence at the event lit up social media for two unanticipated reasons: She rocked an enormous diamond ring on her ring finger, fueling engagement rumors. And she raised eyebrows in her acceptance speech.

“I understand why the name of this award has changed, but I love being a woman and being a female artist,” she said at the gender-neutral ceremony. That led some critics to accuse her of being a trans-exclusionary radical feminist (TERF).

A representative for the singer did not immediately respond Friday to The Times’ request for comment.

On Norton’s show, the singer flashed her new jewel, prompting the host to ask if she was indeed engaged.

“If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?” she said, remaining coy. The ultra-private star quietly married ex-husband Simon Konecki after the birth of their son, Angelo. Their divorce, however, led to her award-winning “30" album, but she said that although their family is separated, “We’re nailing it and doing a really, really good job.”

She also elaborated on postponing her Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace the day before it was scheduled to start, which caused plenty of drama. While she originally cited COVID-19 concerns, Adele placed some of the blame on herself and said she regretted waiting so long to pull the plug. (TMZ reported that there were a number of other disputes that torpedoed it.)

“I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time,” she told Norton. “I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. It would have been a really half-arsed show, and I can’t do that. People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn’t want to be doing it. I’ve never done anything like that in my life, and I’m not going to start now.”

The “Rolling in the Deep” singer is still working hard on the show, but won’t announce new dates until she knows “everything will definitely be ready.”

“The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can’t in case we are not ready in time,” she said, adding, “It is absolutely 100% happening this year. It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!”

The L.A. resident later gave fans a peek into her private life. While she’s made no secret of her drunken benders — even chatting up Norton about them during past appearances on his show — the party continued after Thursday’s taping.

The “I Drink Wine” singer appeared to drunkenly double down on her divisive Brit Awards comments during a surprise appearance at a gay club in London. She took the stage to judge a “Porn Idol” competition and also stripped down to her bra and pole-danced.

She asked “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” star Cheryl Hole, who was hosting the event, if she could pick the winner of a topless competition. Adele ultimately chose a woman.

“I’m going to go with my girl! I know I’ve had a lot of s— the last couple of days,” she bellowed, according to F-bomb-laced fan footage obtained by the Daily Mail and TMZ. She praised the contestant for being beautiful, lovely and confident “with all these men around” and reiterated how much she loves “being female.”