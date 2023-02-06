Music

The 2023 Grammys’ biggest moments in photos

Beyoncé accepts the Grammy for dance/electronic music album award for "Renaissance."
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Robert Gauthier
Jay L. ClendeninAllen J. Schaben
History was made — and repeated — in a number of key ways at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, where Beyoncé's latest victories made her the biggest winner in Grammy history.

The vocal superstar and pop-culture icon arrived with a field-leading nine nominations — and 28 previous Grammy victories. She left with four more for her 2022 album, “Renaissance,” but not, significantly, for album of the year or record of the year, two categories she has yet to win.

Those upset wins went to, respectively, Harry Styles for “Harry’s House” and Lizzo for “About Damn Time.” Song of the year a category went to a visibly stunned Bonnie Raitt for her understated ballad, “Just Like That.”

Harry Styles

Harry Styles accepts the award for album of the year at the 65th Grammy Awards.
Harry Styles accepts the Grammy for album of the year.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Bonnie Raitt

Bonnie Raitt holding her trophy at the Crytpo.com Arena.
Bonnie Raitt won the Grammy for song of the year, for “Just Like That.”
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Samara Joy

Samara Joy
Samara Joy accepts the Grammy for new artist.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Kacey Musgraves

A woman sitting and playing guitar in front of a mic and giant black-and-white image of a woman playing guitar
Kacey Musgraves delivers a tender rendition of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in a tribute to Loretta Lynn.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Lizzo

Lizzo accepts the award for record of the year at the 65th Grammy Awards, held at the Crytpo.com Arena.
An exuberant Lizzo accepts the Grammy for record of the year, for “About Damn Time.”
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Melle Mel

Melle Mel, left, performs at the 65th Grammy Awards, held at the Crytpo.com Arena.
Grandmaster Melle Mel, left, performs during a celebration of hip-hop history at the Grammy Awards.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Kim Petras and Sam Smith

Kim Petras and Sam Smith stand with their trophy at the 65th Grammy Awards
Kim Petras and Sam Smith won pop duo/group performance for “Unholy.”
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Maneskin

Ethan Torchio, Thomas Raggi, Victoria De Angelis, and Damiano David of Maneskin attend the show.
Ethan Torchio, left, Thomas Raggi, Victoria De Angelis and Damiano David of Maneskin at the Grammy Awards.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Ashley McBride

Ashley McBryde Winner at the 65th Grammy Awards held at the Crytpo.com Arena.
Ashley McBryde with the Grammy for country duo/group performance.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Harry Styles

Harry Styles performs at the 65th Grammy Awards, held at the Crytpo.com Arena.
Harry Styles performs at the 65th Grammy Awards at the Crytpo.com Arena.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Nile Rodgers and Terius ‘The-Dream’ Gesteelde-Diamant

Nile Rodgers and Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant accept the award for R&B song at the 65th Grammy Awards.
Nile Rodgers and Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant accept the Grammy for R&B song.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Quavo

Quavo performs at the 65th Grammy Awards, held at the Crytpo.com Arena.
Quavo performs in tribute to his late nephew Takeoff at the 65th Grammy Awards.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

J. Ivy Winners

J. Ivy holds his trophy
J. Ivy won the Grammy for spoken word poetry album, for “The Poet Who Sat by the Door.”
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Cardi B

Cardi B wears a blue sculptural Guarav Gupta creation.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Lizzo

Lizzo performs at the 65th Grammy Awards, held at the Crytpo.com Arena.
Lizzo performs at the 65th Grammy Awards.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Anoushka Shankar and Arooj Aftab

Anoushka Shankar and Arooj Aftab perform on stage at the Grammy pre-telecast at the Microsoft Theather.
British sitarist Anoushka Shankar and Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab perform “Udhero Na.”
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Shania Twain

Shania Twain arrives to the show in a white top hat and dress with large black dots. Her wig is bright orange.
Shania Twain arrives in her Grammy Awards outfit.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Adele and Lizzo

Lizzo embraces Adele as she gets up to accept the award for record of the year at the 65th Grammy Awards.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He was the photographer for a project detailing the failings of an L.A. public hospital that won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

Jay L. Clendenin

Jay L. Clendenin joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in October 2007. Clendenin primarily covers the entertainment industry, with a focus on portraiture.

Allen J. Schaben

Photojournalist Allen J. Schaben began his career at the Los Angeles Times shortly after he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism with minors in art and psychology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1994.

