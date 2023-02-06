The 2023 Grammys’ biggest moments in photos

History was made — and repeated — in a number of key ways at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, where Beyoncé's latest victories made her the biggest winner in Grammy history.

The vocal superstar and pop-culture icon arrived with a field-leading nine nominations — and 28 previous Grammy victories. She left with four more for her 2022 album, “Renaissance,” but not, significantly, for album of the year or record of the year, two categories she has yet to win.

Those upset wins went to, respectively, Harry Styles for “Harry’s House” and Lizzo for “About Damn Time.” Song of the year a category went to a visibly stunned Bonnie Raitt for her understated ballad, “Just Like That.”

Harry Styles

Harry Styles accepts the Grammy for album of the year. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Bonnie Raitt

Bonnie Raitt won the Grammy for song of the year, for “Just Like That.” (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Samara Joy

Samara Joy accepts the Grammy for new artist. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves delivers a tender rendition of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in a tribute to Loretta Lynn. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Lizzo

An exuberant Lizzo accepts the Grammy for record of the year, for “About Damn Time.” (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Melle Mel

Grandmaster Melle Mel, left, performs during a celebration of hip-hop history at the Grammy Awards. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Kim Petras and Sam Smith

Kim Petras and Sam Smith won pop duo/group performance for “Unholy.” (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Maneskin

Ethan Torchio, left, Thomas Raggi, Victoria De Angelis and Damiano David of Maneskin at the Grammy Awards. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Ashley McBride

Ashley McBryde with the Grammy for country duo/group performance. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Harry Styles

Harry Styles performs at the 65th Grammy Awards at the Crytpo.com Arena. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Nile Rodgers and Terius ‘The-Dream’ Gesteelde-Diamant

Nile Rodgers and Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant accept the Grammy for R&B song. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Quavo

Quavo performs in tribute to his late nephew Takeoff at the 65th Grammy Awards. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

J. Ivy Winners

J. Ivy won the Grammy for spoken word poetry album, for “The Poet Who Sat by the Door.” (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Cardi B

Cardi B wears a blue sculptural Guarav Gupta creation. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Lizzo

Lizzo performs at the 65th Grammy Awards. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Anoushka Shankar and Arooj Aftab

British sitarist Anoushka Shankar and Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab perform “Udhero Na.” (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Shania Twain

Shania Twain arrives in her Grammy Awards outfit. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Adele and Lizzo