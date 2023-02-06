The 2023 Grammys’ biggest moments in photos

History was made — and repeated — in a number of key ways at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, where Beyoncé's latest victories made her the biggest winner in Grammy history.
The vocal superstar and pop-culture icon arrived with a field-leading nine nominations — and 28 previous Grammy victories. She left with four more for her 2022 album, “Renaissance,” but not, significantly, for album of the year or record of the year, two categories she has yet to win.
Those upset wins went to, respectively, Harry Styles for “Harry’s House” and Lizzo for “About Damn Time.” Song of the year a category went to a visibly stunned Bonnie Raitt for her understated ballad, “Just Like That.”
