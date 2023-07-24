The 1975 calls off Asian tour dates after Matty Healy criticizes Malaysian LGBTQ+ laws

The 1975 canceled the rest of its Asia tour dates after lead singer Matty Healy publicly criticized Malaysian LGBTQ+ laws.

The 1975 has canceled the rest of its Asia tour after the band’s recent set at a Malaysian music festival was cut short when lead singer Matty Healy called out the Malaysian government’s LGBTQ+ policies.

Following the controversy about the nixed performance, the Good Vibes Festival — hosted in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur — shut down its production just one day into its scheduled three-day run.

The group had been scheduled to play at separate music festivals in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Sunday and in Taipei, Taiwan, on Tuesday.

“The 1975 regret to announce that their forthcoming shows in Jakarta and Taipei will no longer be going ahead as planned,” the “Oh, Caroline” musicians said in a statement Saturday. “The band never takes the decision to cancel a show lightly and had been eagerly looking forward to playing for fans in Jakarta and Taipei but unfortunately, due to current circumstances, it is impossible to proceed with the scheduled shows.”

The “Girls” artists will continue the rest of their world tour next month at Lollapalooza in Chicago, along with shows at San Francisco’s Outside Lands and Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful festival.

In an official statement on Saturday, organizers of the Malaysian festival thrust the blame for the cancellation on “the controversial conduct and remarks made by British artist Matty Healy from the band, the 1975.”

“This decision complies with the immediate cancellation directive issued ... 22 July 2023, by the Ministry of Communications and Digital, which steadfastly opposes any parties challenging, ridiculing, or violating Malaysian laws,” the statement continued. “Healy’s unprofessional behaviour and overt defiance of Malaysian laws and regulations are disturbing.

“Healy chose to utilize his performance as a platform to express his personal views, rather than delivering the quality show that his Malaysian fans were eagerly anticipating. This act is deeply unfair to his fans who were looking forward to enjoying a memorable music experience. [The festival] is now left to address the repercussions of actions taken by an individual not present to be held accountable and face the implications of his actions — impacting fans, industry players, and the nation.”

“I made a mistake. When we were booking shows, I wasn’t looking into it,” Healy told the crowd Friday at the Good Vibes Festival. “I don’t see the f— point, right, I do not see the point of inviting the 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with.”

Malaysia has a “federal statute criminalizing same-sex relations,” according to Humans Rights Watch. State laws in the country often cite religion as a basis for targeting LGBTQ+ people.

Immediately after the vocalist finished addressing the crowd, bassist Ross MacDonald approached Healy and kissed him on the lips as the audience cheered.

After performing only seven songs in their headlining set, the “Somebody Else” musicians left the stage, claiming their show had been terminated early.

The Good Vibes Festival said in a statement Friday that the performance “had to be cut short due to noncompliance with local performance guidelines.”