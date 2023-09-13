Advertisement
Music

The Beyoncé and Taylor Swift jobs at USA Today have sparked backlash from news reporters — here’s why

Diptych of Beyoncé, left, in a bright yellow sweatshirt, and Taylor Swift in a rainbow costume
Beyoncé, left, and Taylor Swift will be the subject of beats at one of the country’s largest news organizations.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Share

It’s rare for a news publication’s job listing to make headlines. Yet this week, lightning has struck twice at USA Today.

Owned by Gannett, the nation’s largest newspaper chain that is still reeling from massive layoffs to its newsrooms, the publication is making an unusual move by advertising for a pair of reporters to cover two icons: Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Taylor Swift.

Both listings are similar in scope, asking each writer to cover the close of their historic tours — Renaissance and Eras — as well as upcoming album or project releases. The jobs are remote, and candidates must be able to travel internationally. Swift is embarking on the international leg of her Eras tour, while Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour is wrapping up in October. However, the reporters are asked to treat both figures not just as musical performers but also as cultural bellwethers with influence on pop culture and business. Both ask reporters to cover their fan bases — Swifties and the Beyhive (which the listing described as “protective”), respectively.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 01: (Editorial Use Only) Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium on September 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

Music

Beyoncé lays claim to the throne at SoFi Stadium

A singular force, Beyoncé honored her musical and spiritual forebearers and proved herself, once again, to be as dynamic a performer as pop music has ever seen.

Sept. 1, 2023

The Swift listing came first on Tuesday, causing a stir online.

Advertisement

“Seeing both the facts and the fury, the Taylor Swift reporter will identify why the pop star’s influence only expands, what her fanbase stands for in pop culture, and the effect she has across the music and business worlds,” the Swift listing said.

Swifties heralded the opportunity as a “dream job,” some jokingly saying they would leave behind their careers for the position. Brooklyn-based reporter Dave Colon said the Swift position would make the individual “the most hated reporter in America” and wondered if the job included putting their “family in the witness protection program.”

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 22: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Music

It’s a love story, L.A. just says yes: How Taylormania took over the world

Cultural dominance. History-making album sales. Sold-out stadiums. Add them up, and Taylor Swift’s current moment has little precedent in pop-music history.

Aug. 1, 2023

USA Today managers were specifically inviting Swifties to apply for the job despite the listing requiring candidates to be without “a bias.” The conflict seemed like an invitation for candidates to “lie on their applications,” mused one former USA Today reporter, Grace Deng.

The job post also proved especially controversial among local news reporters who questioned the company’s priorities. They pointed to the massive layoffs the newspaper chain has undergone in the last several years, a national trend among local news publications, including The Times and LAist. Gannett, which owns daily newspapers across the nation, has laid off hundreds of staffers and shuttered entire publications in some communities, creating more news deserts.

One of those news deserts is in Tennessee, where operations for the Swift and Beyoncé jobs will be rooted. One of Gannett’s daily news publications, the Tennessean, is mentioned as the employer, alongside USA Today. The Nashville-based paper, along with the Commercial Appeal, which covers Memphis, has also seen staff cuts in recent years. Communities in middle Tennessee now lack local reporters covering things such as city hall, local policies, crime and other neighborhood issues.

FILE - In this July 14, 2010, file photo, the Gannett Co.headquarters sign stands in McLean, Va. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that MNG Enterprises, better known as Digital First Media, is preparing to bid for newspaper publisher Gannett Co. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Business

Column: How the decline of local news exposes the public to lies and corruption

As the owner of more than 400 local weeklies and dailies in 46 states, Gannett stands as a telling illustration of the economics of local newspapers.

Aug. 29, 2022

Advertisement

“Nashville is getting a Taylor Swift reporter. Memphis is still without an investigative reporter,” wrote former Memphis reporter Laura D. Testino who covered education and children’s issues for the Commercial Appeal.

In response to USA Today’s tweet that called the new position “the job of your wildest dreams,” former Commercial Appeal reporter Dima Amro, who covered Memphis’ suburban neighborhoods, quipped. “My wildest dream is Gannett filling my old Memphis position (has been vacant since mid-June).”

“The Tennessean: Can’t cover Williamson County. Can cover Taylor Swift,” wrote Nashville author Betsy Philips.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 28: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Fans attend as Taylor Swift performs onstage during Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Levi's Stadium on July 28, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

California

Taylor sang their lives: Swift helped as they faced haters, grieved, grew up, fans say

On the third night of Taylor Swift’s marathon of SoFi Stadium shows for her sold-out Eras tour, fans shared how the songwriter’s music had changed their lives.

Aug. 7, 2023

Emily R. West, a former neighborhood reporter for the Tennessean, said she “saw so many talented people LAID OFF from photographers, reporters, copy editors and designers. I see the void in coverage of important areas in Middle Tennessee and The Tennessean wants to hire a person to cover . . . Taylor Swift.”

A Gannett spokesperson defended the Swift listing and told Neiman Lab that the company is “actively” recruiting for more than 100 open roles and has already hired 225 journalists since March, when Gannett’s chief content officer, Kristin Roberts, joined the chain.

On Wednesday, Gannett doubled down on the renaissance and new era of their publications, posting its job listing for the Beyoncé Knowles-Carter Reporter online.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JULY 30: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyonce performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at MetLife Stadium on July 30, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood )

Entertainment & Arts

Beyoncé’s birthday Renaissance show celebrated the depths of Black womanhood

Watching Beyoncé at the Renaissance tour is an exercise in ripping open and throwing aside the boxes of ourselves and leaving them strewn among folding fans and silver sequins.

Sept. 6, 2023

“Get in Formation!” USA Today tweeted, adding that the paper is “seeking a Beyoncé reporter to specialize in all things Queen Bey.” The job listing quickly spread online among the Beyhive with many fans excited by the opportunity.

“It’s me. I am the Beyoncé reporter,” joked Amazon Music’s X account.

“I HAVE FOUND MY CALLING,” USA Today sports reporter Lindsay Schnell exclaimed.

And while the Knowles-Carter job listing received far less backlash than the Swift post, it still invited skeptics and critics.

A split image of Taylor Swift singing into a mic in a sparkly outfit; Matty Healy wearing sunglasses, a black suit and tie.

Music

Matty Healy and the 1975 aren’t featured on Taylor Swift’s re-recording of ‘1989,’ despite rumors

A rep for Taylor Swift has denied rumors that the singer’s alleged ex-boyfriend, Matty Healy, will be featured on ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version).’

Slate music critic Carl Wilson said the Beyoncé job adds “balance” to the equation, but cautioned that due to the Houston native’s tight control around new releases, “this reporter may go long dry stretches after the Renaissance tour is over.”

And the suffering local news ecosystem remained front of mind for many with one branding the listings as “what’s wrong with journalism today,” showing the apparent pay disparity between the Swift and Knowles-Carter jobs (hourly rate between $21.63 and $50.87) and a local news housing reporter job in the Central Valley city of Visalia, Calif. ($15.50-$29.30 hourly).

“Honestly love the fact that G*nnett wants a Beyonce reporter AND a Taylor Swift reporter, but how about idk...caring more about LOCAL NEWS?” wrote Meghin Moore, a news editor at local public radio station VPM news. “If this is how to keep music journalism viable, no thank you.”

Read both the Swift and Knowles-Carter reporter job listings.

MusicEntertainment & ArtsBusinessJobs, Labor & Workplace
Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement