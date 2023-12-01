Taylor Swift’s rep admonishes Deuxmoi: ‘Enough is enough with these fabricated lies’

Taylor Swift attended the London premiere of Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” concert film on the same day her publicist shut down a Deuxmoi claim about her relationship with Joe Alwyn.

Taylor Swift’s publicist swiftly (and uncharacteristically) denied a “fabricated lie” alleging that the pop star married ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. And she took the popular gossip hub Deuxmoi to task over it.

On Thursday, the popular Instagram account with 2 million followers shared an anonymous submission regarding the “Anti-Hero” singer and the British actor, whom Swift dated for about six years and reportedly split with in the spring. The anonymous account posted an Instagram story that Swift and Alwyn wed in 2020 or 2021, with more than one person describing the ceremony as a “marriage” — although it “was NEVER made legal.”

“I will die on this hill! Put it on my tombstone!” the post said. “I have no reason to lie, I could give a s— what [Swift] does!!!!! I’m sorry she didn’t tell you guys about it in a song but just because she doesn’t sing about something doesn’t mean it didn’t happen!!!”

“It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these,” Taylor Swift’s publicist Tree Paine said, slamming Deuxmoi. (Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)

The claim prompted Swift’s publicist, Tree Paine, to respond on X (formerly Twitter) with a diatribe against the Gen Z gossip account.

“Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post,” Paine wrote, sharing an image of Deuxmoi’s Instagram story.

“It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these,” she added.

Paine did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for additional comment on Friday.

Swift’s relationship with “The Favourite” actor — old news since she’s begun dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — was top of mind earlier this week due to the release of her vault track “You’re Losing Me,” which many fans interpreted as a dirge about her time with Alwyn or a couple growing apart after a pregnancy loss.

Others, including Deuxmoi, were surprised that Paine — or Swift via Paine — felt compelled to respond to this particular allegation about the Grammy winner and not some of the others that have come up in the past.

Hours later, Deuxmoi issued an apology to Swift, but not without taking another swipe at Paine.

“Well I make zero dollars from lying.. can publicists say the same,” the account said Thursday in another Instagram story.

“Also, to relate something that is in reference to something that happened years ago to ‘pain & trauma’ after what just happened seems like a poor choice of words,” the response said. “Either way, I apologize to Taylor.”

Deuxmoi, the self-styled “curators of pop culture,” trade in blind items, anonymous submissions and speculation based on celebrity sightings. The account is often referred to a “Gossip Girl”-style observer, originating as a fashion-focused chronicle in New York that delved into the world of celebrity gossip during the COVID-19 pandemic. The brand released a novel, “Anon Pls.,” and hosts a podcast titled “Deux U,” although the person or people behind the account have largely remained anonymous despite much Internet sleuthing.

Last year, freelance journalist and editor Brian Feldman wrote an exposé outing two New York socialites as the people behind the account, although neither has copped to it. It is unclear if either of them is currently involved with Deuxmoi, let alone the Swift posts in question.

The Alwyn controversy bubbled up on the same day that Swift touched down in London to celebrate the premiere of Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” concert film. And Swift seemed to shake it off.

The “Blank Space” singer, who just wrapped the 2023 leg of her Eras tour, walked the black carpet in a chrome Balmain gown — following Bey’s unofficial dress code — to support the “Break My Soul” hitmaker. Swift returned the favor after Beyoncé attended the Los Angeles premiere of her “Eras” tour movie in October.