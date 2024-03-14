Jennifer Lopez cancels several stops on This Is Me...Now tour, but SoCal is still a go

Jennifer Lopez will launch her This Is Me...Now tour at Orlando’s Kia Center in the summer.

Jennifer Lopez won’t officially launch her This Is Me...Now tour until the summer, but the pop superstar’s newest circuit has already undergone multiple scheduling changes.

The “Let’s Get Loud” and “Dear Ben” singer canceled several shows initially set to take place Aug. 20 through Aug. 31, The Times has confirmed. Among the now-canceled gigs are an Aug. 25 show at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena and an Aug. 31 concert at Houston’s Toyota Center. Concerts in Tampa, New Orleans and Nashville were also among the affected shows.

The Times has learned that the concerts were canceled due to logistical issues with the promoter and that action may be taken to make it up to the affected locations.

Lopez shared a graphic of the new tour dates on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. While the lineup reflects the canceled shows, it also touts three additional concerts. On June 29, Lopez will extend her time in Miami to play a second show at the Kaseya Center. The Grammy nominee will also play additional shows in Toronto and New York City on Aug. 3 and Aug. 17, respectively.

Lopez’s July 11 show at Inglewood’s Kia Forum remains amid the scheduling shifts. Her SoCal shows also include stops at Anaheim’s Honda Center on July 13 and Palm Spring’s Acrisure Arena on July 19.

The “On the Floor” hitmaker announced the This Is Me...Now tour — her third headlining tour — last month, just hours before dropping her latest album of the same name.

Lopez, 54, has boasted “This Is Me ... Now” as a follow-up to her 2002 work, “This Is Me ... Then.” The new album, like its predecessor, taps into the singer’s high-profile romance with director-actor Ben Affleck. The “Gigli” co-stars dated in the early 2000s and planned to marry but called off their engagement.

In 2021, the couple rekindled their romance and secretly wed in Las Vegas a year later. Since then, they have appeared together at red-carpet and Hollywood events and recently collaborated on an ad for Super Bowl LVIII.

Lopez’s “This Is Me ... Now” roll-out touts her 13-track album, an ambitious musical film inspired by the album, a documentary about making said film and her tour.

“I think when you put out any project, you get to a point in your life where you’re not doing it for every single person in the world to have the most beautiful opinion of it,” she said in a February interview with Variety. “I do think this is a beautiful project. The message is strong and the message is true. I think it’s a true piece of art, and I’m very proud of it.”