Vampire Weekend is playing Coachella’s first weekend

Vampire Weekend will appear as a last-minute addition to the lineup for this weekend’s Coachella festival.

Coachella said on social media Tuesday that the popular indie-rock band would play the festival’s first weekend, which is scheduled to run Friday through Sunday at Indio’s Empire Polo Club before repeating April 19-21. (No word on whether Vampire Weekend will appear during Weekend 2.)

Vampire Weekend, which is set to perform Saturday at 5 p.m. on Coachella’s Outdoor Theatre stage, released its latest album, “Only God Was Above Us,” last week; it previously played Coachella in 2013 and 2008.

Last year, the reunited Blink-182 appeared as a late-breaking addition to the festival’s first weekend before being upgraded to a headlining set for Weekend 2 after Frank Ocean dropped out following his controversial performance during Weekend 1. Arcade Fire played the festival with little advance notice in 2022.

No Doubt, which had been advertised as part of Coachella’s bill — but without saying on which day the band would appear — will perform Saturday at 9:25 p.m. on the festival’s main stage. That slot follows slots for two other veterans of 1990s alt-rock in Blur (scheduled for 7:40 p.m.) and Sublime (6:05 p.m.).

Other acts on the lineup include Lana Del Rey; Tyler, the Creator; Doja Cat; Peso Pluma; J Balvin; Lil Uzi Vert and Justice.

