Coachella 2024: Live updates from Day 2 of the festival

Brandon and Kari Bulat dance together at Do LaB on the first day at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday, April 12.

The 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is underway at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

On Friday, we saw Lana Del Rey ride in and out of her headlining set on a motorcycle and surprise the crowd with Billie Eilish after Peso Pluma brought the party to the main stage.

That was after a day packed full of music from the likes of Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, L’Impératrice, Deftones and more. And did we mention that Shakira showed up with Bizarrap?

Saturday might be one of the most Southern California-centric lineups in the festival’s history. Beyond headliner Tyler, the Creator, there’s No Doubt, Sublime, Blxst, the Aquabats, Kevin Abstract, Militarie Gun. the Red Pears and Gabe Real, among others.

Follow along with all of the happenings at Coachella on Saturday with The Times’ August Brown, Danielle Dorsey, Vanessa Franko, Nate Jackson and Mikael Wood.

2:40 p.m. It’s Day 2 of Coachella and the weather has mellowed to mid-80s — downright brag-worthy temperatures compared to L.A.‘s current drear. I started my eating journey at Indio Central Market which, pro-tip: is completely covered so it’s automatically 10 degrees cooler than the rest of the grounds, and a nice respite in between sets with plenty of picnic tables, charging outlets, bars, food vendors and the Heineken House stage off to one side.

I started with Tacos 1986, which specializes in Tijuana-style tacos that come swaddled in corn tortillas with a hefty scoop of guacamole on top. They’ve got a plate with three tacos and they typically ask you to choose one protein, but because it’s early and there was no line, they accommodated my request to try three: carne asada, adobada al pastor and mushroom. I’m taking it as a positive omen for the rest of the day. So much so that I capped it off with a frosé from Kim Crawford Wine’s pop-up. Cheers! - Danielle Dorsey

3:17 p.m. The Sonora Tent remains my favorite stage at Coachella because it feels like an intimate rock club just dropped into the middle of Coachella. There’s a lot of rock on today’s lineup and I started my day o’ guitars in Sonora with L.A.’s Militarie Gun.

“The idea that anyone here knows us is crazy,” singer Ian Shelton said from the stage.

The band packed a lot into the 35-minute-set, with funny stories about trying to get into Norway. They followed the humor up with a touching moment, dedicating “My Friends Are Having a Hard Time,” to Cola Boyy, an Oxnard musician and former Coachella performer who died in March.

Despite the serious moments, there was plenty of energy to go around, culminating in set closer “Do It Faster.” —Vanessa Franko

3:28 p.m. If you noticed the skies were particularly hazy around Coachella today, blame the 30 mph wind gusts from Friday night.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a windblown dust advisory for the Coachella Valley from Saturday afternoon through Sunday night, with more wind gusts expected. South Coast AQMD recommended people limit their exposure, avoid vigorous physical activity and stay inside with doors and windows closed.

Since that isn’t exactly an option at Coachella, wearing an N95 face mask is suggested for those spending extended time outdoors. From experience, this unfortunately portends a nastier bout of the Coachella cough. Don’t forget a face covering! — V.F.