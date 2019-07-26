Reader Feedback: ‘Big Little Lies’ didn’t need saving by Meryl Streep

Movie star saves HBO series?

Regarding “Meryl’s Mouse That Roared Back” [July 21]: I have thoroughly enjoyed “Big Little Lies,” both seasons, and while Meryl Streep is a brilliant actress, I wonder if television critic Lorraine Ali has forgotten there is good writing and other acclaimed actresses involved. Sorry she feels “dirty” watching it.

Marty Wilson

Whittier

While I agree with Lorraine Ali that “Big Little Lies” did “drift” in Season 2, I don’t believe the word “mediocrity” is correct. More important, why minimize the performances of five women to highlight the greatness of Meryl Streep, about which we are all aware?

Howard Cole

Woodland Hills

At the end of Season 1 of “Big Little Lies,” the abusive Perry Wright was killed. At the end of Season 2, “Big Little Lies” itself should be killed off, as it has become dreadfully boring and predictable.

Kenneth L. Zimmerman

Huntington Beach

No talking ... unless you’re buying

An L.A. Times article about Alamo Drafthouse [“Alamo Drafthouse Sees Room for Growth,” July 21] repeated the idea Alamo has a “strict no-talking” policy. That ignores the reality of the policy and the Alamo movie-going experience. While Alamo admonishes customers to not talk during the show, Alamo gives itself and its customers a free pass when it involves ordering food during the movie. It’s as if an Alamo employee speaking with a customer about a food order is somehow less distracting to an audience than two customers speaking with one another.

But since the food conversations during movies increase sales, Alamo not only allows it, but its website says that patrons can order as often as they’d like.

Todd Piccus

Venice

LACMA isn’t broken, so why fix it?

Regarding “Feedback: Calamity in the Making at LACMA” [July 21]: The Board of Supervisors should stop trying to fix something that’s not broken. The art museum is not broken. It’s not ugly. It doesn’t need a redo.

Whose bright idea was this? Whose pockets are going to be lined? When these kinds of decisions (stupid decisions) are being made, that’s what you have to ask every time something is being done that doesn’t need to be done and the taxpayers have to pay for it and live with it.

Linda Bradshaw Carpenter

Los Angeles

River plan doesn’t flow

Regarding “River’s Renewal Plans are Rollin’ On” [July 21]: The reclamation and revitalization of the Los Angeles River is the civic opportunity of a lifetime, but it comes with serious baggage. Converting a concrete channel to a linear green space with flood control and recharge capabilities is a big challenge. An integrated approach is needed. The Taylor Yard designs do not reflect an integrated approach, and cannot, since Mayor Garcetti’s Los Angeles River master plan does not yet exist.

The proposed designs also do not comply with either the 2007 river master plan, or the previously endorsed U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Alternate 20, both of which saw Taylor Yard as a restored wetlands habitat.

Tellingly, the Taylor Yard designs depict the river as the same concrete-sided structure that it is now, and its relationship to the Bow-tie Parcel is undefined. Ultimately, a successful design for the Taylor Yard depends on a successful design for the Los Angeles River. The current situation puts the cart before the horse.

Ed Salisbury

Santa Monica

Jackman the Showman

Regarding “A Showman Delivers a Grand Time at the Bowl” [July 22]: Thank you for Charles McNulty’s review on Hugh Jackman. McNulty seems to have a good understanding of the legit performer. Jackman was a treasure on Friday. He delivered. Yes, maybe almost too much and more than he needed to, but one got one’s money’s worth.

I would say he was in a league with Sammy Davis Jr. when it came to giving of himself with all of his talent. Few anymore can deliver that way without a bunch of special effects.

Mark G. Richard

Beverly Hills

“The Greatest Showman” won multiple awards and made more than $435 million worldwide. Yet Charles McNulty astonishingly notes “Nobody I know has seen the film.” I guess that’s because he’s a theater critic, and a cynically weary one at that.

Ken Artingstall

Glendale

Which Chuck Berry song?

Regarding “A Message to the Universe,” David Shribman’s review of the book “The Vinyl Frontier: The Story of the Voyager Golden Record” [July 21]: Chuck Berry wrote both “Roll Over Beethoven” and “Johnny B. Goode,” so this paragraph doesn’t clarify which song was included: “When it came to choosing which pop song to include, the finalists were ‘Roll Over Beethoven’ and ‘Johnny B. Goode.’ (Carl) Sagan took the question to his Cornell class, which chose Chuck Berry.”

Kim C. Cox

El Cajon

Editor’s note: “Johnny B. Goode” was the Chuck Berry song included on the Voyager audio recording.

A fond farewell

The lovely obit [“Johnny Clegg, South African Artist Who Fought Apartheid With Music, Dies,” July 16, by Randy Lewis] totally outshined anything else I’ve read.

I saw Johnny Clegg perform four times, the last on his Final Journey Tour. He posed with a disparate group of fans outside a club in Washington, D.C., in 2004. Just walked out, said hello, and posed. It’s a photo I treasure.

Annamarie DeCarlo

Annapolis, Md.

A memorable voice

Thank you for Randy Lewis’ piece about Linda Ronstadt [“Linda Ronstadt Plans to Attend Kennedy Center Honors Ceremony,” July 20]. I will never know a more beautiful voice.

Pasquale DeVitto

East Moriches, N.Y.

Call it ‘Chomp’

Regarding “Awash in Daddy Issues,” Noel Murray’s review of the movie “Crawl” [July 13]: This 78-year-old grandfather made the mistake of seeing “Crawl” about giant alligators who snack on people. A more apt title would have been “Chomp.” Scared the pastrami out of me (and I haven’t eaten pastrami in years). Years ago, I was in a boat with a guide in Costa Rica. I could have reached out and touched crocodiles (but didn’t because I’m fond of my fingers). If a person likes scary movies, “Crawl” gets a big thumbs-up from me (but not in the presence of gators).

Robert Richards

Canyon Country

Royal Theater is in West Los Angeles

Regarding “Theaters Worth Visiting” [July 21]: The venerable Laemmle Royal Theater is not in Santa Monica, as Mark Olsen’s article indicates. It’s in West Los Angeles.

Warren Cereghino