What’s on TV Wednesday, Aug. 14: ‘BH90210' on Fox

SERIES

America’s Got Talent Seven acts from Tuesday night’s show will move on to the semifinals. 8 p.m. NBC

Bulletproof Nell (Christina Chong) alerts Bishop and Pike (Noel Clarke, Ashley Walters) that a wanted criminal (Doug Allen) is heading to London. 8 p.m. CW

MasterChef Chef Grant Achatz helps teach contestants the art of unconventional plating in preparation for a challenge in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Songland Undiscovered songwriters pitch original material to Macklemore. 9 p.m. NBC

BH90210 When the network greenlights a reboot, Tori and Jennie (Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth) confront each of their former castmates and are met with more resistance than they anticipated in this new episode of the rebooted series. Jason Priestley and Shannen Doherty also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Nova The final episode of “The Planets” explores Uranus and Neptune’s unexpected rings, supersonic winds and dozens of moons then takes an up-close view of Pluto before exploring the Kuiper belt. 9 p.m. KOCE, KPBS

Queen Sugar Violet (Tina Lifford) shares a hard lesson she learned with Hollywood (Omar J. Dorsey). Also, Nova (Rutina Wesley) helps Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) when he hits a low point, and Micah (Nicholas Ashe) seeks advice from Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) about his relationship with Keke (Tanyell Waivers). 9 p.m. OWN

Suits Samantha (Katherine Heigl) gets caught in a tricky situation after Mike (Patrick J. Adams) picks a fight with Harvey (Gabriel Macht). Rick Hoffman also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. USA

I Was Prey In the season premiere, a man investigating a noise outside his cabin encounters a massive grizzly bear. In another segment, a woman thrown from her raft during a river tour with her husband is attacked by a crocodile. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

Snowfall Alton (Kevin Carroll) confronts Franklin (Damson Idris) about his government alliance. Carter Hudson also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. FX

The Strongest Man in History Taking their cue from the Revolutionary War, Eddie Hall, Bryan Shaw, Robert Oberst and Buck Best compete to see who can throw a ton of tea into a harbor and carry an actual, full-size cannon off a battlefield in the season finale of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. History

David Makes Man Created by Oscar-winning screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney (“Moonlight”), this new semi-autobiographical drama series revolves around a 14-year-old boy (Akili McDowell) from the South Florida projects who’s haunted by the death of his closest friend. Alana Arenas and Phylicia Rashad also star. 10 p.m. OWN

Yellowstone John and Rip (Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser) seek revenge. Kelsey Asbille also stars in this new episode of the modern western. 10 p.m. Paramount

Krypton The future of the planet is at stake as Seg (Cameron Cuffe) and his allies faces off against General Zod (Colin Salmon) as this “Superman” prequel wraps up its second season. 10 p.m. Syfy

Pearson Keri’s (Bethany Joy Lenz) past comes back to haunt her. Isabel Arraiza, Eli Goree and Gina Torres also star in this new episode of the spin-off series. 10 p.m. USA

South Side Officers Turner and Goodnight (Chandra Russell, Bashir Salahuddin) guard a store that’s selling Jordan sneakers. Sultan Salahuddin and Kareme Young also star in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

SPECIALS

Alternate Endings: Six New Ways to Die in America This 2019 documentary from Emmy winner Matthew O’Neill and Perri Peltz explores changing attitudes, rituals and mechanics of death on the part of most Americans. Topics include the option for terminally ill patients to use medical assistance to shorten final suffering, ways to honor loved ones as they are going through their final days and unique celebrations of the life of departed loved ones. 8 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Jada Pinkett Smith. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Tourism in London. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America John Travolta; Maná performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Vanessa Lachey (“BH90210”); Black Restaurant Week. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Will Smith (“Aladdin”); Amy Poehler (“Wine Country”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Strahan & Sara Piper Perabo; Rachel Zoe. (N) noon KABC

Between the Lines With Barry Kibrick Dr. Pippa Malmgren, the Leadership Lab. 9 p.m. KLCS

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presidential candidate Mayor Bill de Blasio (D-N.Y); Jada Pinkett Smith. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Kristen Bell; Jason Dohring; Enrico Colantoni; Ryan Hansen; Percy Daggs III; Francis Capra. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ice Cube; Kieran Culkin; Juanes and Alessia Cara perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Curtis Jackson; Jillian Bell; Tori Kelly performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jim Gaffigan; Dave Salmoni; Snoop Dogg performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Anthony Anderson; Jared Harris; Smokey Robinson. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael Che; Alison Brie; Torche; Nate Smith. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Soccer 2019 Campeones Cup: Atlanta United FC versus Club America, 4:50 p.m. ESPN2

Little League Softball World Series, final, 7 p.m. ESPN

WNBA Basketball The Connecticut Sun visits the Phoenix Mercury, 7 p.m. ESPN2

MLS Soccer FC Dallas visits the Galaxy, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.