Entertainment & Arts

Classic movies in L.A. this week: Peter Fonda in ‘Easy Rider’ and more

“Easy Rider”
Peter Fonda, left, and Dennis Hopper star in the 1969 counter-culture fable “Easy Rider.”
(AMC)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Sep. 1, 2019
6 AM
Here is a list of classic movies, film series and festivals in L.A., Sept. 1-8:

The Hired Hand The late Peter Fonda made his directorial debt and starred in this 1971 western about a drifter who returns home to his wife after a seven-year absence; with Warren Oates, Verna Bloom. Libros Schmibros Lending Library, 103 N. Boyle Ave., Boyle Heights. Sun., 6 p.m. Free; includes free book. eventbrite.com

Lawrence of Arabia Peter O’Toole portrays the titular WWI-era British officer in director David Lean’s Oscar-winning 1962 historical epic; with Omar Sharif, Anthony Quinn, Claude Rains, Alec Guinness. Various theaters. Sun., Wed., 1 and 6 p.m. $12.50. fathomevents.com

Los Angeles Plays Itself Updated version of film historian Thom Andersen’s 2003 video essay examines big-screen depictions of the City of Angels from the silent era to the present. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $12. americancinematheque.com

2019 QFilm Festival Feature-length films, documentaries and shorts exploring the LGBTQ experience. Art Theatre, 2025 E. 4th St., Long Beach. Starts Thu.; ends Sun. $11, $13; passes, $50-$130. qfilmslongbeach.com

Blade Runner Outdoor screening of director Ridley Scott’s visionary 1982 sci-fi fable, based on a story by Philip K. Dick, about a cop (Harrison Ford) tasked with taking out rebellious androids in a futuristic L.A.; with Rutger Hauer, Edward James Olmos, Daryl Hannah, Sean Young. Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m. $18. cinespia.org

Easy Rider The late Peter Fonda heads the cast of director and costar Dennis Hopper’s 1969 counter-culture classic about two motorcycle-riding misfits on a freewheeling odyssey across America; with Jack Nicholson, Karen Black, Toni Basil. Ahrya Fine Arts, 8556 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $13. laemmle.com

The Naked Spur James Stewart plays a bounty hunter in director Anthony Mann’s noir-ish 1953 western; with Janet Leigh, Robert Ryan. Autry Museum of the American West, Wells Fargo Theater, Griffith Park, 4700 Western Heritage Way, L.A. Sat., 1:30 p.m. Free with museum admission ($6-$14); reservations recommended. theautry.org

Blue / White / Red Triple bill features all three films in director Krzysztof Kieślowski’s 1990s-era “Three Colors” trilogy of foreign-language dramas starring, respectively, Juliette Binoche, Julie Delpy and Irène Jacob. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Next Sun., 5 p.m. $15. americancinematheque.com

Matt Cooper
Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.
