What’s on TV Thursday: ‘The Good Place’ on NBC

SERIES

Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) becomes obsessed with “The Lord of the Rings” books. 8 p.m. CBS

Superstore The local mall has closed, and Amy and Dina (America Ferrera, Lauren Ash) are excited about the flood of new customers, but they quickly realize they’re not all there to shop. Ben Feldman also stars in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC

Grey’s Anatomy After Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) stirs up a public-relations problem for the hospital, she tries to mend fences with her former colleagues but only jeopardizes her community service hours in this new episode of the long-running medical drama. 8 p.m. ABC

The Unicorn Wade (Walton Goggins) changes the password on his dating profile after noticing that his friends are getting a little too interactive, but that doesn’t stop Forrest (Rob Corddry). Ruby Jay and Makenzie Moss also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Perfect Harmony Faced with a revolt in the choir, Arthur (Bradley Whitford) decides, against Ginny’s (Anna Camp) advice, to reassert control by challenging the group’s alpha personality (Tymberlee Hill) during their annual deer-hunting trip. Will Greenberg, Spencer Allport and Geno Segers also star in this new episode of the musical comedy. 8:30 p.m. NBC

The Good Place An unexpected visitor arrives in this new episode of the comedy set in the afterlife. Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, William Jackson Harper and D’Arcy Carden star. 9 p.m. NBC

Carol’s Second Act When Dr. Jacobs (Ito Aghayere) collapses after running a marathon, Carol (Patricia Heaton) becomes her doctor, and they clash over her course of treatment in this new episode of the medical comedy. Lucas Neff, Jean-Luc Bilodeau and Sabrina Jalees also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Sunnyside Garrett (Kal Penn) gives Diana (Ana Villafañe) some media training as she tries to pass a new bill. Moses Storm, Samba Schutte and Kiran Deol also star in this new episode of the social comedy. 9:30 p.m. NBC

Evil Kristen, Ben and David (Katja Herbers, Aasif Mandvi and Mike Colter) are hired to evaluate a seemingly psychopathic 9-year-old boy in this new episode of the supernatural drama. 10 p.m. CBS

How to Get Away With Murder The FBI continues to interrogate Connor (Jack Falahee), and he panics under the pressure. Viola Davis and Amirah Vann also star in this new episode of the legal crime drama. 10 p.m. ABC

MOVIES

Liberty: Mother of Exiles Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, an immigrant herself, explores the history and meaning of Lady Liberty, French sculptor Frédéric-Auguste Bartholdi’s creation to inspire hope in people around the world. This new documentary opens with a groundbreaking ceremony for the new museum at the base of the Statue of Liberty, then chronicles its history, spotlighting a diverse range of subjects whose personal lives have been touched by the statue. 9 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Ben Crump. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Bullying; travel: Mark Ellwood. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Lorraine Pascale; Jessica Mulroney. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Wendy Williams; eliminated contestant from “The Masked Singer”; Kevin Smith. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Hailee Steinfeld (“Dickinson”); Debby Ryan (“Insatiable”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View James Spader. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Michael Emerson; Dr. Lisa Sanders. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Katy Mixon (“American Housewife”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jeremy Sisto; Blanco Brown performs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show A betrayed wife secretly records her husband, then shoots his girlfriend before killing herself. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Eva Mendes; Craig Morgan; makeup artist Manny Mua. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Lindsie Chrisley claims her father threatened to release a sex tape of her if she didn’t agree to lie. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”); Joel Kinnaman. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors A 100-year-old woman shares secrets to a long, healthy life; how soda may be rotting one’s teeth. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Actor-director Taika Waititi. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Paul Rudd; Lizzy Caplan; Tyler Childers performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

NHL Hockey The New York Rangers visit the New Jersey Devils, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Kings host the Buffalo Sabres, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NFL Football The Kansas City Chiefs visit the Denver Broncos, 5 p.m. Fox, 5:20 p.m. NFL

Baseball Game 5 of the ALCS: The Houston Astros visit the New York Yankees, 5 p.m. FS1

