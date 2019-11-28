What’s on TV Friday: ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ on ABC

SERIES
American Housewife Katie and Greg (Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader) look for activities that will keep them connected as a couple in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
Top Elf In this new unscripted holiday competition series, seven kid contestants with building and design skills are challenged by Santa and Mrs. Jingles to make winning holiday themed creations. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
Fresh Off the Boat Louis (Randall Park) gets a shot as a contestant on the game show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” hosted by Regis Philbin (himself), in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Penn & Teller: Fool Us This new episode celebrates the holiday season with magicians, costumes and a trophy. 9 p.m. CW
20/20 Thirty years after she learned she was switched at birth, Kimberly Mays reveals details about her tough childhood and her struggle with her identity in this new episode of the news magazine series. 9 p.m. ABC
Great Performances The Tony Award-winning musical “Kinky Boots” centers on a duo that embraces differences to create a line of footwear. 9 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri opens a new season of his popular traveling culinary series in Kansas City, Mo., where the Chiefs’ head coach, Andy Reid, tackles pigskin. 9 p.m. Food Network
The Secret Life of the Zoo In the new episode “Rhino Surprise!,” a pregnant rhinoceros goes into labor after her keepers go home for the night. 10 p.m. Animal Planet
Room 104 Aasif Mandvi, Ethan Kent, Davie-Blue and Sameerah Luqmaan-Harris are featured in the season finale of the quirky anthology series. 11 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
Frosty the Snowman In this animated classic, which marks its 50th anniversary this year, Jackie Vernon provides the voice of Frosty, the legendary snowman with a corncob pipe and a button nose. Jimmy Durante narrates. “Frosty Returns,” a 1992 sequel, immediately follows. 8 and 8:30 p.m. CBS
MOVIES
The Operative Israeli director and screenwriter Yuval Adler adapted a Hebrew novel called “The English Teacher” for this 2019 political thriller. Diane Kruger stars as a woman recruited by Mossad, Israel’s national intelligence agency. After some successful missions, she goes rogue and disappears without notice, forcing her handler (Martin Freeman) to determine whether she is now a threat to Israel. Cas Anvar also stars. 8 p.m. Cinemax
Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy This third installment in the “Christmas in Evergreen” holiday movie franchise stars Maggie Lawson (“Psych”) as a novelist and freelance writer who is assigned to write a magazine piece on an idyllic town. Paul Greene, Holly Robinson Peete, Jill Wagner, Ashley Williams, Barbara Niven and Rukiya Bernard costar. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Staging Christmas A woman (Soleil Moon Frye) who stages homes on the real estate market is hired by a wealthy widower (George Stults) to spruce up his home for the holidays, not to sell it but to lift the spirits of his daughter, who misses her mother. Jaleel White also stars in this 2019 romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Baking Christmas When a bakery owner (Aloma Wright) decides she’s ready to retire, her three children (Khalilah Joi, Leigh-Ann Rose and Arnell Powell) each seem qualified to run the business, so she holds a Christmas cake bake-off to see who can create the most stunning yuletide confections in this 2019 holiday comedy. Tim Reid also stars. 9 p.m. OWN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Susan Page; Kyle Buchanan. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today NCT 127 performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Brad Paisley; Garth Brooks. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Chance the Rapper; Jillian Bell. 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ray Romano (“The Irishman”). 3 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Paying to have a baby named; a passive workout for everyone; taking a sauna with Dr. Travis. 3 p.m. KCOP
The Wendy Williams Show Luann de Lesseps (“The Real Housewives of New York City,” cabaret show “Countess & Friends”). 4 p.m. KCOP
The Real Lil’ Kim (“Found You”). 5 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week Thanksgiving edition. Impeachment and the presidency, past and present; President Trump and impeachment: Maggie Haberman, the New York Times; Jon Meacham, Time. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kristen Bell; Judd Apatow; Danny Brown performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jennifer Aniston; Thomas Middleditch. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Garth Brooks performs; comic Mike Birbiglia. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Elizabeth Banks; David Tennant; Billy Ray Cyrus performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Robert Pattinson; Al Gore; Nicole Rucker; Jon Theodore performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Model Ashley Graham. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
College Basketball Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis, third place, 8:30 a.m. ESPN; final, 11 a.m. ESPN. Orlando Invitational, first semifinal, 8:30 a.m. ESPN2; second semifinal, 1:30 p.m. ESPN2. Wooden Legacy, first semifinal, 11 a.m. ESPN2; second semifinal, 8:30 p.m. ESPN2. DePaul visits Minnesota, noon FS1. NIT season tip-off, third place, 4 p.m. ESPN2; final, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2. Las Vegas Invitational, final, 5 p.m. FS1; third place, 7:30 p.m. FS1
College Football Virginia Tech visits Virginia, 9 a.m. ABC; Texas Tech visits Texas, 9 a.m. Fox; Missouri visits Arkansas, 11:30 a.m. CBS; Cincinnati visits Memphis, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Washington State visits Washington, 1 p.m. Fox; West Virginia visits TCU, 1:15 p.m. ESPN; South Florida visits UCF, 5 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The New York Rangers visit the Boston Bruins, 10 a.m. NBC; the Kings visit the San Jose Sharks, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Winnipeg Jets visit the Ducks, 1 p.m. FS Prime
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the San Antonio Spurs, 5:30 p.m. FS Prime; the Washington Wizards visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.