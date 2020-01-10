Classical music in L.A. this week: Salutes to Martin Luther King Jr. and more

Here is a list of classical music concerts in L.A. concerts for Jan. 12-19:

Camerata Pacifica Chamber music for winds by Beethoven, Dvorak and Nielsen. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Sun., 3 p.m. Also at The Huntington, Rothenberg Hall, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Tue., 7:30 p.m.; Zipper Hall, The Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Thu., 8 p.m.; and Music Academy of the West, Hahn Hall, 1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $58. (805) 884-8410. cameratapacifica.org

The Complete Organ Symphonies of Louis Vierne Organist Eric Plutz salutes the French composer in two distinct programs. All Saints’ Church, 504 N. Camden Drive, Beverly Hills. Sun., 5 p.m.; Mon., 8 p.m. $10, $20. (310) 275-0123. allsaintsbh.org

King Arthur Long Beach Opera puts a sci-fi spin on Henry Purcell’s opera about the king of the Britons in this new adaptation by artistic director Andreas Mitisek and the comedy trio Culture Clash; with Baroque orchestra Musica Angelica. Beverly O’Neill Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sun., next Sun., 2:30 p.m.; Sat., 7:30 p.m. $49-$150. (562) 470-7464. LongBeachOpera.org

Le Salon de Musiques The chamber-music series presents “Embark on the Volga,” a program of works for strings and piano by Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff and Arensky. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $95. (310) 498-0257. lesalondemusiques.com

Mehta Conducts Wagner & More Conductor emeritus Zubin Mehta leads the LA Phil in selections from Wagner’s “Götterdämmerung” featuring soprano Christine Goerke, plus Schoenberg’s Chamber Symphony and Webern’s Six Pieces for Orchestra and Concerto for Nine Instruments. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$209. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Restoration Concerts Chamber music for piano and strings by Beethoven, Kodaly and Dvorak; with violinist Roger Wilkie, et al. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Sun., 4 p.m. $20. (626) 799-6333. friendsofsopaslibrary.org

Christian Schmitt The organist plays works by Bach, Schumann, Reger, Toshio Toshio and Arvo Pärt. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$64. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Second Sundays at Two Cellist Eric Byers and pianist Fabio Bidini play pieces by Schumann, Stravinsky and David Popper. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Sun., 2 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574. rhumc.org

Sundays with Coleman Concerto Italiano performs chamber music by Corelli, Vivaldi, Scarlatti, Handel, et al. Caltech, Beckman Auditorium, 332 S. Michigan Ave., Pasadena. Sun., 3:30 p.m. $20-$55. (626) 793-4191 colemanchambermusic.org

Thousand Oaks Philharmonic Rising musicians perform with a professional orchestra. Scherr Forum Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Sun., 2:30 p.m. $7, $27. (800) 745-3000. tophil.org

New Voices V: (Harmony) Monday Evening Concerts spotlights works by contemporary composers Caroline Shaw and Trevor Baca. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Mon., 8 p.m. $10, $27. mondayeveningconcerts.org

Richard Valitutto — Thought and Desire The pianist plays pieces by Poulenc and Helmet Lachenmann plus contemporary works. Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20, $40. pianospheres.org

Russian Romantics Members of the LA Phil play chamber music by Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff and Arensky. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$64. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Chamber Music Palisades A celebration of pianist Delores “Dee” Stevens’ 90th birthday includes Stevens, et al., playing works by Beethoven, Brahms, Francaix and local composer Adrienne Albert. St. Matthew’s Parish, 1031 Bienveneda Avenue, Pacific Palisades. Tue., 8 p.m. $35; students, free. (310) 463-4388. cmpalisades.org

Glendale Noon Concerts Cellist Maksim Velichkin plays solo works by local composers. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241. glendalenoonconcerts.blogspot.com

Soundwaves Guitarist Mak Grgic and the Los Angeles Saxophone Ensemble play works by composer Daniel Rothman. Santa Monica Public Library, Martin Luther King Auditorium, 601 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica. Wed., 7:30 p.m. Free. soundwavesnewmusic.com

Bach, Handel, and Telemann Guest conductor Emmanuelle Haïm leads the LA Phil in Bach’s Violin Concerto in G Minor and Telemann’s Violin Concerto in A, “The Frogs,” featuring concertmaster Martin Chalifour, plus Handel’s “Apollo and Daphne” with soprano Sandrine Piau and baritone Jarrett Ott. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m. $20-$188. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Baroque Conversations Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra presents “Baroque Brass III” featuring works by Bach, Vivaldi, Handel, et al. First Presbyterian of Santa Monica, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Thu., 7:30 p.m. Also at The Huntington, Rothenberg Hall, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $52 and up. (213) 622-7001. laco.org

Beethoven’s Violin Concerto Violinist Clara-Jumi Kang joins Pacific Symphony under guest conductor Christian Arming; program also includes Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m. $25 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

The Death of Orpheus (La Morte d’Orfeo) Singers from LA Opera’s Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young Artist Program perform the U.S. premiere of Stefano Landi’s landmark 17th-century opera inspired by the ancient Greek myth; part of LA Opera’s “Eurydice Found” festival. El Cid, 4212 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m. $25. (213) 972-8001. laopera.org

Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra Works by Brahms plus contemporary composers Ricardo Lorenz, Tomeka Reid, et al. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Fri., 8 p.m. Also at Pasadena City College, Westerbeck Recital Hall, 1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m.; and Music Academy of the West, Hahn Hall, 1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara. Next Sun., 4 p.m. Free; suggested donation, $40. kco.la

Proving Up Pasadena Opera presents Missy Mazzoli’s one-act chamber opera about a Nebraska youth on a quest to prove his family’s claim to their land; part of LA Opera’s “Eurydice Found” festival. Boston Court Pasadena, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Jan. 25. $35-$70. (626) 227-1742. pasadenaopera.org

South Bay Chamber Music Society The Thies Consort plays works for piano and strings by Clara Schumann and Brahms. Los Angeles Harbor College, Music Department Recital Hall, 1111 Figueroa Place, Wilmington. Fri., 8 p.m. Also at Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes. Next Sun., 3 p.m. Free. sbcms.net

Annual Martin Luther King Holiday Concert Santa Monica Symphony Orchestra salutes the civil rights leader with a program that includes Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait” narrated by KUSC’s Rich Capparela and William Grant Still’s Symphony No. 1, “Afro-American.” SGI Auditorium, 525 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica. Sat., 2 p.m. Free. smsymphony.org

The Belrose Duo: Music in Paris Cellist David Garrett and pianist Junko Ueno Garrett play works by Gounod, Franck, Fauré, Ravel and Debussy. First United Methodist Church, 500 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. thirdatfirst.org

Edendale Up Close Concerts Cellist Maksim Velichkin plays solo works by local composers. Edendale Branch Library, 2011 W. Sunset Blvd., L.A. Sat., noon. Free. (213) 207-3000. edendaleupclose.blogspot.com

The Interludes Pianists Somang Jeagal and Hye Won Souh perform duets for piano. First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Jan. 18. Sat., 3 p.m. (310) 316-5574. palosverdes.com

John Adams & Julia Wolfe Composer-conductor Adams leads the LA Phil in the world premiere of “Julia Wolfe’s “Flower Power” featuring the Bang on a Can All-Stars, plus his own “Naive and Sentimental Music.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$185. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Concert The Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles performs inspirational music including an orchestral and choral setting of the civil-rights activist’s 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech. Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. Sat., 7 p.m. Free; reservations recommended. (310) 440-4500. skirball.org

Opera for Kids: Elixir of Love Pacific Symphony presents selections from Donizetti’s comic opera. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 10 and 11:30 a.m. $15 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

Beethoven, Bagels & Banter Chamber music by Beethoven, Schubert, Enescu and Piazzolla. The Edye at The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 11 a.m. $69. (310) 434-3200. thebroadstage.org

Calder Quartet Works for strings by Mozart, Beethoven and Terry Riley. Private residence, address provided to ticket holders, Santa Monica. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $125. (424) 272-1559. classy.org

Darkness Sounding: Strings, Darkness, Movement Andrew McIntosh and friends play pieces by Steve Reich, et al., in this Wild Up presentation. Navel, 1611 S. Hope St., L.A. Next Sun., 8 p.m. $25. wildup.org

LACMA’s Sundays Live Pianists Benjamin Pasternack and Neal Stulberg perform piano duets to be announced. St. James’ in the City, 3903 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org

Mozart Classical Orchestra: Happy Birthday Mozart The orchestra performs the Austrian composer’s Symphony No. 34, “Lucio Silla” Overture, and Cello Concerto in D with cellist Laszlo Mez. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Dr., Irvine. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $29-$52. (949) 854-4646. thebarclay.org

Pacific Symphony Plays Mozart Carl St. Clair leads the orchestra in Mozart’s Flute Concerto in G with flutist Benjamin Smolen and Violin Concerto No. 3 with violinist Dennis Kim. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $40-$85. (949) 480-4278. soka.edu

Itzhak Perlman The violinist, accompanied by pianist Rohan De Silva, performs works to be announced. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $50 and up. (949) 553-2422. PhilharmonicSociety.org

