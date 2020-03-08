What’s on TV Monday, March 9: ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ on Fox

SERIES

The Neighborhood Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) decides to film a local TV commercial for his business and enlists Dave, Tina and Marty (Max Greenfield, Tichina Arnold and Marcel Spears) to help. Beth Behrs also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton continue with blind auditions in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

All American Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and his friends find out that South Crenshaw may become a magnet school. Also, Billy (Taye Diggs) surprises a lot of people with a decision about his future while Asher (Cody Christian) debates whether to spend the summer with his mother. Greta Onieogou, Bre-Z and Samantha Logan also star in the season finale. 8 p.m. CW

The Bachelor In the first installment of the two-part season finale, Peter, Hannah and Madison travel to Alice Springs, Australia. Concludes Tuesday. 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1: Lone Star In the two-hour season finale, Owen (Rob Lowe) and his crew rush to the scene of a gender-reveal party that has gone horribly wrong. Later, they respond to a distress call from a father and son who have gotten trapped in a cave during a spelunking expedition. Also, Michelle (Liv Tyler) finally learns the full truth about her missing sister’s date. Barry Corbin (“Northern Exposure”) guest stars. 8 p.m. Fox

Cosmos: Possible Worlds Host Neil deGrasse Tyson returns with more dazzling out-of-this world trips through space and time as the documentary series launches a new season with two episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. National Geographic

Bob Hearts Abishola Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) invites Bob (Billy Gardell) to church for the first time in this new episode of the romantic comedy. Also, Kemi (Gina Yashere) competes with Ogechi (guest star Kimberly Scott) to be the favorite of Chukwuemeka (guest star Toni Tambi). Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe and Vernee Watson also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

All Rise Lola (Simone Missick) learns a secret about Judge Benner (Marg Helgenberger) that leads to a excruciating dilemma. Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson and Wilson Bethel also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Black Lightning Black Lightning (Cress Williams) faces off against Gravedigger (Wayne Brady) in the season finale of the superhero drama. China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams and Christine Adams also star. 9 p.m. CW

Better Call Saul Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) doubles down on the name Saul Goodman in this new episode. Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito and Rhea Seehorn also star. 9 p.m. AMC

Spring Baking Championship Clinton Kelly welcomes a new batch of gifted bakers to the kitchen in the season premiere of the culinary competition. Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Lorraine Pascale are the judges. 9 p.m. Food Network

The New Pope John Paul III (John Malkovich) addresses his followers with a message of love in the season finale of the drama. Jude Law, Silvio Orlando, Cécile de France, Javier Cámara and Ludivine Sagnier also star. 9 p.m. HBO

Spy Games The last three players face off in a season finale where they are tested on everything they’ve learned and must employ their mental and physical techniques. 10 p.m. Bravo

Breeders Ally (Daisy Haggard) tries to get used to Michael’s (Michael McKean) being around constantly while Paul (Martin Freeman) worries that his accident-prone son’s (George Wakeman) frequent injuries might be his fault. Jayda Eyles also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. FX

Dispatches From Elsewhere While searching for Fredwynn (André Benjamin) at the shareholders’ meeting, the gang has its first encounter with Octavio (Richard E. Grant). Jason Segel, Sally Field and Eve Lindley also star in this quirky drama. 10:05 p.m. AMC

McMillions This true-crime documentary miniseries, which revisits the case of a crooked ex-cop who figured out how to rig and steal millions from the McDonald’s Monopoly game, concludes as the trial is set to begin. When ringleader Jerome “Jerry” Jacobson takes the stand, the remaining details of how he pulled off his scheme are disclosed. 10:10 p.m. HBO

Town Hall Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will discuss issues with voters in Detroit. Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum moderate. 3:30 p.m. Fox News

Chip & Joanna Gaines: In the Room Jason Kennedy goes to Waco, Texas, to interview former “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, who discuss their family, making their marriage work and the highs and lows of overnight fame. 10 p.m. E!

College Basketball Southern Tournament, Final: Teams TBA, 4 p.m. ESPN. WCC Tournament: TBA versus Gonzaga, 6 p.m. ESPN; TBA versus BYU, 8:30 p.m. ESPN2. Horizon League Tournament: TBA versus Northern Kentucky, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The Colorado Avalanche visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net

