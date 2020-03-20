What’s on TV Saturday, March 21, and Sunday talk shows: ‘Hampstead’ on Showtime; coronavirus updates and more

SERIES
California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Jessica makes vegetable skillet pot pie, and she and her son make apple doughnuts. She then heads to Whittier for a build-your-own fideo at Colonia Publica. 8 p.m. KTLA
Henry Danger The superhero comedy for kids ends its run. Jace Norman, Cooper Barnes and Riele Downs star. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
Seasonal Wonderlands This new episode visits Norway’s Svalbard islands in the Arctic Ocean, which spend several months of the year in darkness, with temperatures as low as -40 C. 9 p.m. BBC America
SPECIALS
PBS NewsHour Weekend Coronavirus coverage. 5:30 p.m. KOCE
Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall 7 p.m. CNN
MOVIES
X-Men: Dark Phoenix This 2019 superhero film — which concluded 20th Century Fox’s “X-Men” movie series — follows the team of mutants as they struggle to deal with the Phoenix, a dark entity unleashed after Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) is struck by a massive blast of energy during a space rescue mission. James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult also star. 8 p.m. HBO
A Predator’s Obsession During an otherwise perfect day at the beach, a teenage girl and her kid brother are rescued from a shark attack by an enigmatic young man, whom their mother regards as a hero, but the girl’s boyfriend gets a totally different vibe. Houston Stevenson, Julia Blanchard and Felicity Mason star in this 2020 melodrama. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Hampstead Diane Keaton and Brendan Gleeson make an odd couple in this 2017 romantic comedy inspired by a true story. Gleeson stars as an eccentric who has spent the past 17 years illegally living in London’s Hampstead Heath park and decides to seek legal ownership of a small patch of land, based on squatting laws. Lesley Manville, James Norton, Jason Watkins, Hugh Skinner and Phil Davis also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
Underworld: Blood Wars Ostracized by most of the vampires and the Lycans, death dealer Selene (Kate Beckinsale) teams with two of her few remaining allies to stop the endless cycle of violence between the two factions in this fifth installment of the action-horror franchise. Theo James, Lara Pulver, Tobias Menzies and Bradley James also star in the 2016 film. 10:37 p.m. Syfy
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Today (N) 6 a.m. KNBC
Good Morning America Chef George Duran; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC, 9 a.m. KABC
Frank Buckley Interviews Recovered coronavirus patient Carl Goldman; infectious disease expert Anne Rimoin. (N) 8:30 p.m. KTLA
SUNDAY
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Coronavirus: FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor. Panel: Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.). Former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy (“Together: the Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World”); Dr. Jennifer Lee; Lanhee Chen. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf. Assistant to the president for trade and manufacturing policy Peter Navarro; Steve Bannon. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). Alex Gorsky, Johnson & Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. FNC
Face the Nation Frederick W. Smith, FedEx. Gary Cohn, former director of the National Economic Council. Richard J. Pollack, American Hospital Assn. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). Lisa Marie Riggins, Fairness for Athletes in Retirement. Panel: Karl Rove; Donna Brazile; Dr. Marty Makary, MedPage Today. Anchor John Roberts. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; (N) 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Covering the coronavirus: Sally Buzbee, the Associated Press; Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic; Matt Murray, the Wall Street Journal. President Trump’s conduct during the crisis: Carl Bernstein; Dan Rather. How Fox News and right-wing media downplayed the threat from the virus: Julie Roginsky; Max Boot. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham. Mollie Hemingway; Ray Suarez, KQED; Leslie Marshall; Carley Shimkus. (N) 8 a.m. FNC
60 Minutes The scientific efforts to develop a vaccine to fight the coronavirus; banker Neel Kashkari. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
America Versus Virus Dr. Marc Siegel and Dr. Nicole Saphier. Hosted by Harris Faulkner. 7 p.m. Fox News Channel
DAYTIME MOVIES
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 8 a.m. Paramount
All the Money in the World (2017) 8:30 a.m. FX
Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 8:57 a.m. Starz
Cujo (1983) 9 a.m. Encore
Rango (2011) 9:25 a.m. EPIX
The Kid Who Would Be King (2019) 9:57 a.m. HBO
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 10 a.m. Syfy
Steel Magnolias (1989) 10:30 a.m. OVA
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 10:35 a.m. Paramount; 4:05 p.m. Paramount
The Big Lebowski (1998) 10:36 a.m. Encore
Hamlet (1948) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Wildlife (2018) 10:45 a.m. TMC
A Quiet Place (2018) 11:15 a.m. EPIX
Ferdinand (2017) Noon FXX
Hitch (2005) 12:30 p.m. POP
Personal Velocity (2002) 12:30 p.m. TMC
Fargo (1996) 12:35 p.m. Encore
Breach (2007) 12:45 p.m. Starz
Crawl (2019) 12:50 p.m. EPIX
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 1:05 p.m. Syfy
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 1:30 p.m. Paramount
Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954) 1:30 p.m. TCM
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 1:45 p.m. HBO
The Package (1989) 1:55 p.m. Cinemax
Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 2 p.m. FX
Burn After Reading (2008) 2:15 p.m. Encore
Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) 2:20 p.m. EPIX
The Simpsons Movie (2007) 2:30 p.m. FXX
Good Will Hunting (1997) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 2:37 p.m. Starz
Bullitt (1968) 3 p.m. TCM
Shrek (2001) 3:30 and 8 p.m. Comedy Central
Walk the Line (2005) 3:36 and 6:40 p.m. Bravo
Scrooged (1988) 3:45 p.m. TMC
No Country for Old Men (2007) 3:53 p.m. Encore
I Am Legend (2007) 4 p.m. AMC
Arbitrage (2012) 4:05 p.m. EPIX
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 4:05 p.m. Paramount
Ray (2004) 4:30 p.m. BET
Dial M for Murder (1954) 5 p.m. TCM
Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 5:20 p.m. VH1
Dumb & Dumber (1994) 5:30 p.m. Comedy Central
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 5:45 p.m. HBO
The Social Network (2010) 5:55 p.m. EPIX
The Hunger Games (2012) 6 p.m. AMC
Lethal Weapon (1987) 6 p.m. OVA
John Wick (2014) 6 p.m. Syfy
The Princess and the Frog (2009) 6:20 p.m. Freeform
Walk the Line (2005) 6:40 p.m. Bravo
The BFG (2016) 7 p.m. Disney XD
Wait Until Dark (1967) 7 p.m. TCM