What’s on TV Saturday, March 21, and Sunday talk shows: ‘Hampstead’ on Showtime; coronavirus updates and more

SERIES

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Jessica makes vegetable skillet pot pie, and she and her son make apple doughnuts. She then heads to Whittier for a build-your-own fideo at Colonia Publica. 8 p.m. KTLA

Henry Danger The superhero comedy for kids ends its run. Jace Norman, Cooper Barnes and Riele Downs star. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Seasonal Wonderlands This new episode visits Norway’s Svalbard islands in the Arctic Ocean, which spend several months of the year in darkness, with temperatures as low as -40 C. 9 p.m. BBC America

SPECIALS

PBS NewsHour Weekend Coronavirus coverage. 5:30 p.m. KOCE

Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall 7 p.m. CNN

MOVIES

X-Men: Dark Phoenix This 2019 superhero film — which concluded 20th Century Fox’s “X-Men” movie series — follows the team of mutants as they struggle to deal with the Phoenix, a dark entity unleashed after Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) is struck by a massive blast of energy during a space rescue mission. James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult also star. 8 p.m. HBO

A Predator’s Obsession During an otherwise perfect day at the beach, a teenage girl and her kid brother are rescued from a shark attack by an enigmatic young man, whom their mother regards as a hero, but the girl’s boyfriend gets a totally different vibe. Houston Stevenson, Julia Blanchard and Felicity Mason star in this 2020 melodrama. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Hampstead Diane Keaton and Brendan Gleeson make an odd couple in this 2017 romantic comedy inspired by a true story. Gleeson stars as an eccentric who has spent the past 17 years illegally living in London’s Hampstead Heath park and decides to seek legal ownership of a small patch of land, based on squatting laws. Lesley Manville, James Norton, Jason Watkins, Hugh Skinner and Phil Davis also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

Underworld: Blood Wars Ostracized by most of the vampires and the Lycans, death dealer Selene (Kate Beckinsale) teams with two of her few remaining allies to stop the endless cycle of violence between the two factions in this fifth installment of the action-horror franchise. Theo James, Lara Pulver, Tobias Menzies and Bradley James also star in the 2016 film. 10:37 p.m. Syfy

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Today (N) 6 a.m. KNBC

Good Morning America Chef George Duran; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC, 9 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews Recovered coronavirus patient Carl Goldman; infectious disease expert Anne Rimoin. (N) 8:30 p.m. KTLA

SUNDAY

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Coronavirus: FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor. Panel: Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.). Former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy (“Together: the Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World”); Dr. Jennifer Lee; Lanhee Chen. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf. Assistant to the president for trade and manufacturing policy Peter Navarro; Steve Bannon. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). Alex Gorsky, Johnson & Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Frederick W. Smith, FedEx. Gary Cohn, former director of the National Economic Council. Richard J. Pollack, American Hospital Assn. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). Lisa Marie Riggins, Fairness for Athletes in Retirement. Panel: Karl Rove; Donna Brazile; Dr. Marty Makary, MedPage Today. Anchor John Roberts. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; (N) 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Covering the coronavirus: Sally Buzbee, the Associated Press; Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic; Matt Murray, the Wall Street Journal. President Trump’s conduct during the crisis: Carl Bernstein; Dan Rather. How Fox News and right-wing media downplayed the threat from the virus: Julie Roginsky; Max Boot. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham. Mollie Hemingway; Ray Suarez, KQED; Leslie Marshall; Carley Shimkus. (N) 8 a.m. FNC

60 Minutes The scientific efforts to develop a vaccine to fight the coronavirus; banker Neel Kashkari. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

America Versus Virus Dr. Marc Siegel and Dr. Nicole Saphier. Hosted by Harris Faulkner. 7 p.m. Fox News Channel

DAYTIME MOVIES

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 8 a.m. Paramount

All the Money in the World (2017) 8:30 a.m. FX

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 8:57 a.m. Starz

Cujo (1983) 9 a.m. Encore

Rango (2011) 9:25 a.m. EPIX

The Kid Who Would Be King (2019) 9:57 a.m. HBO

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 10 a.m. Syfy

Steel Magnolias (1989) 10:30 a.m. OVA

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 10:35 a.m. Paramount; 4:05 p.m. Paramount

The Big Lebowski (1998) 10:36 a.m. Encore

Hamlet (1948) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Wildlife (2018) 10:45 a.m. TMC

A Quiet Place (2018) 11:15 a.m. EPIX

Ferdinand (2017) Noon FXX

Hitch (2005) 12:30 p.m. POP

Personal Velocity (2002) 12:30 p.m. TMC

Fargo (1996) 12:35 p.m. Encore

Breach (2007) 12:45 p.m. Starz

Crawl (2019) 12:50 p.m. EPIX

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 1:05 p.m. Syfy

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 1:30 p.m. Paramount

Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954) 1:30 p.m. TCM

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 1:45 p.m. HBO

The Package (1989) 1:55 p.m. Cinemax

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 2 p.m. FX

Burn After Reading (2008) 2:15 p.m. Encore

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) 2:20 p.m. EPIX

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 2:30 p.m. FXX

Good Will Hunting (1997) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 2:37 p.m. Starz

Bullitt (1968) 3 p.m. TCM

Shrek (2001) 3:30 and 8 p.m. Comedy Central

Walk the Line (2005) 3:36 and 6:40 p.m. Bravo

Scrooged (1988) 3:45 p.m. TMC

No Country for Old Men (2007) 3:53 p.m. Encore

I Am Legend (2007) 4 p.m. AMC

Arbitrage (2012) 4:05 p.m. EPIX

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 4:05 p.m. Paramount

Ray (2004) 4:30 p.m. BET

Dial M for Murder (1954) 5 p.m. TCM

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 5:20 p.m. VH1

Dumb & Dumber (1994) 5:30 p.m. Comedy Central

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 5:45 p.m. HBO

The Social Network (2010) 5:55 p.m. EPIX

The Hunger Games (2012) 6 p.m. AMC

Lethal Weapon (1987) 6 p.m. OVA

John Wick (2014) 6 p.m. Syfy

The Princess and the Frog (2009) 6:20 p.m. Freeform

Walk the Line (2005) 6:40 p.m. Bravo

The BFG (2016) 7 p.m. Disney XD

Wait Until Dark (1967) 7 p.m. TCM