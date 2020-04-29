What’s on TV Thursday: Last Man Standing on Fox; Coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) learns that Mary (Zoe Perry) has been keeping a secret about his future. Also, Meemaw (Annie Potts) is furious when she learns Dale (Craig T. Nelson) fired Georgie (Montana Jordan). 8 p.m. CBS

Katy Keene (N) 8 p.m. CW

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Anthony Anderson, Ike Barinholtz and Hannibal Burress. (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Last Man Standing Vanessa (Nancy Travis) tries to re-create a childhood tradition for her girls when Eve (guest star Kaitlyn Dever) returns home for a weekend visit in the season finale. Tim Allen, Hector Elizondo and Amanda Fuller also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Man With a Plan In the first of two new episodes, Adam (Matt LeBlanc) buys a boat without talking to Andi (Liza Snyder), which lands the couple back in the office of their therapist (guest star Merrin Dungey). In the second episode Adam discovers someone is sneaking his boat out at night. Kevin Nealon, Kali Rocha, Stacey Keach and Swoosie Kurtz also star. 8:30 and 9 p.m. CBS

In the Dark (N) 9 p.m. CW

Station 19 As soon as Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) returns to work, she and Jack (Grey Damon) struggle to save people trapped in a collapsing bowling alley. Also, Maya (Danielle Savre) gets a visit from her mother (guest star Ivana Shein). Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Lachlan Buchanan and Pat Healy also guest star. 9 p.m. ABC

Restaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine checks in remotely to see how restaurants across the country are faring during the global pandemic. 9 p.m. Food Network

Broke Javier and Elizabeth (Jaime Camil, Natasha Leggero) want to help Jackie and Luis (Pauley Perrette, Izzy Diaz) so they set them up on blind dates in this new episode. Antonio Corbo also stars. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Tommy (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Council of Dads Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies) tries to find practical ways the dads can help. Michael O’Neill, Michele Weaver and Tom Everett Scott also star with guest star Sharon Leal. 10 p.m. NBC

60 Days In (Season finale) 10 p.m. A&E

Siren Ryn (Eline Powell) discovers a refuge that’s providing shelter to injured mermaids who escaped Tia’s (Tiffany Lonsdale) power grab. Meanwhile, Ben and Xander (Alex Roe, Ian Verdun) are caught in a high-stakes battle with Tia’s troops. Fola Evans-Akingbola, Deniz Akdeniz and David Cubitt also star. 10 p.m. Freeform

Better Things Pamela Adlon, Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood, Olivia Edward and Celia Imrie star in the season finale of the offbeat comedy.

10 p.m. FX

Cake (Season finale)10 p.m. FXX

SPECIALS

The Paley Center Salutes Parks and Recreation Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari, Retta, Aubrey Plaza, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir and Rashida Jones celebrate the comedy with clips, interviews and behind-the-scenes stories in the first of two new specials. Then in “A Parks and Recreation Special” Leslie Knope (Poehler) connects with her friends and colleagues during a challenging time. 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus briefings and events 7 a.m., 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. C-SPAN

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing 2 and 6 p.m. C-SPAN

Diario del Coronavirus (N) 3 p.m. Univision

Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: Global Town Hall (N) 5 and 9 p.m. CNN

Coronavirus: Tech Responds 6 p.m. Bloomberg

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox



TALK SHOWS



CBS This Morning Former Sec. of Education John King; author James Clear. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jack Osbourne. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jimmy Kimmel; Beth Behrs (“The Neighborhood”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Nathan Lane. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Abby Lee Miller (“Dance Moms”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Adam Lambert; Jack Osbourne. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Singer JoJo. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Real Ayesha Curry (“Sweet July”); Jessie T. Usher. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Laura Benanti; Thomas Rhett performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A family of five who have each been affected by COVID-19 in different ways. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Social media star GloZell; skin removal surgery; eyelid popping; how to give green tea a kick. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Chris O’Dowd. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Vince Vaughn; Gigi Hadid; Thom Yorke performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.); Paul Giamatti. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Mandy Moore. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.); Retta. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Phoebe Robinson. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

Black Mass (2015) 8:45 a.m. IFC

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2013) 9 a.m. Cinemax

Traitor (2008) 9:35 a.m. Showtime

Friends With Benefits (2011) 9:35 a.m. Starz

World War Z (2013) 11 a.m. FXX

Comrade X (1940) 11 a.m. TCM

Alpha (2018) 11:11 a.m. Encore

Gattaca (1997) 12:35 p.m. Epix

Mildred Pierce (1945) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Rush Hour (1998) 1 and 7:30 p.m. VH1

Sideways (2004) 1:07 p.m. Starz

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 1:30 p.m. FX

Platoon (1986) 2:15 p.m. Showtime

Blinded by the Light (2019) 2:45 p.m. HBO

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 4 p.m. Ovation

Kong: Skull Island (2017) 4 p.m. TNT

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) 4:15 p.m. Cinemax

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 4:15 p.m. Epix

Swingers (1996) 4:15 p.m. Showtime

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 4:30 p.m. FX

Dirty Dancing (1987) 5 p.m. Freeform

The Natural (1984) 5 p.m. MLB

Network (1976) 5 p.m. TCM

The French Connection (1971) 5:26 p.m. Encore

Gran Torino (2008) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Superbad (2007) 5:55 p.m. Showtime

Revolutionary Road (2008) 6 p.m. Cinemax

Super 8 (2011) 6:05 p.m. Epix

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 6:15 p.m. TMC

Long Shot (2019) 6:50 p.m. HBO

Point Break (1991) 7 p.m. Freeform

Dog Day Afternoon (1975) 7:15 p.m. TCM

You Only Live Twice (1967) 8 p.m. Epix

Shrek (2001) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Ray (2004) 9:30 p.m. Ovation

Enemy of the State (1998) 9:40 p.m. Cinemax

From Russia With Love (1963) 10 p.m. Epix

Billy Elliot (2000) 10:05 p.m. TMC

Star Trek (2009) 11 p.m. AMC

Taxi Driver (1976) 11:30 p.m. TCM