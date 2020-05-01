Here’s every celebrity slated for the 24-hour ‘Call to Unite’ coronavirus benefit

The stars — and spiritual luminaries — are aligning big time to raise funds and awareness for coronavirus relief efforts amid the public health crisis.
Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Quincy Jones, Daniel Dae Kim, George W. Bush, Charli D’Amelio, Naomi Campbell, Common, Jennifer Garner and many more have signed on to participate in “The Call to Unite,” a 24-hour livestream event benefiting service partners GiveDirectly and Points of Light.
Here’s everything you need to know about today’s star-studded show.
What time is the event and where can I watch it?
“The Call to Unite” starts at 5 p.m. Pacific today and ends at 5 p.m. Pacific Saturday.
You can access the livestream directly via the event’s website, as well as on Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, LinkedIn, Roku and SiriusXM Stars channel 109.
Spotify will also stream clips from the show during and after the virtual festivities.
Who’s going to be there?
Well, there really is no there there, considering all the talent will be participating from the socially distanced safety of their homes, but a whole slew of entertainers are slated to to contribute relay-style to the online extravaganza.
Here’s the full lineup:
What will all these people be doing?
The day’s itinerary promises “lessons, performances, conversations and more — to support all of us in coping with the challenges of this moment in order to emerge from this crisis better than when it began.”
Winfrey will kick things off with a 25-minute talk with Bishop T.D. Jakes; Roberts will read a children’s story; Kim will present a video documenting his coronavirus journey; and NBA stars will coach kids on how to exercise indoors.
Plus musical artists, such as Jewel, Questlove, Groban, Ma, Grant, 98 Degrees, Common, Lil Buck and Winans, will perform from their homes.
Most of the show, however, will take a more spiritual tack, with rabbis, imams, gurus and pastors offering advice on achieving happiness and satisfaction, as well as yoga and breathing workshops.
The schedule comprises 200 Zoom video segments, ranging from 30 seconds to 25 minutes each.
How can I donate?
Viewers can find more information about service organizations Points of Light and GiveDirectly on the “Call to Unite” website.
You can also donate to GiveDirectly here and get involved with Points of Light here.
Anything else?
Read up on the inspirations behind the event — organized by Special Olympics’ Tim Shriver — in the Los Angeles Times’ preview, featuring an interview with Jon Klein, senior executive producer for the livestream.