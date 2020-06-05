What’s on TV This Week: A Bruce Lee doc on ESPN and more

SUNDAY

Martial arts legend Bruce Lee is captured in rare photos, footage and audio recordings in filmmaker Bao Nguyen’s intimate documentary “Be Water” on a new “30 for 30.” 6 p.m. ESPN, 9 p.m. ESPN2

A family buys a fixer-upper in the Bahamas with an eye toward turning it into a resort in the new reality series “Renovation Island.” 8 p.m. HGTV

“Is My Daughter Really Dead?” That remains to be seen in this new thriller. With Zoe McLellan and Stephanie Charles. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Follow the bouncing ball with a “Grease Sing-Along” to the 1978 movie musical starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John as 1950s teens in love. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Turn left at Australia: Tasmania is the next stop on the return of the foodie travelogue “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted.” 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel

An up-and-coming writer (Michaela Coel) in London fears she may have been sexually assaulted during a hazy night of partying in the imported series “I May Destroy You.” 10:30 p.m. HBO

MONDAY

“L.A.’s Finest” are back on the beat for a second season of this cop drama starring Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union. Anytime, Spectrum On Demand

More old than new, more borrowed than blue, it’s the flashback series “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!” Chris Harrison hosts. 8 p.m. ABC

A baker will rise in the new competition series “Big Time Bake” hosted by Buddy Valastro. 9 p.m. Food Network

They’re still going to great lengths for love in new episodes of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.” 9 p.m. TLC

Your intrepid host sinks his teeth into legend of Dracula in the premiere of “Buried Worlds With Don Wildman.” 9 p.m. Travel Channel

TUESDAY

Mother-daughter duo Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine are on the hunt for more fixer-uppers with “Good Bones” in the return of this renovation series. 9 p.m. HGTV

The special “Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes” salutes healthcare workers, teachers and others helping to hold it all together during the coronavirus pandemic. Robin Roberts hosts. 10 p.m. Lifetime

No sleep till Brooklyn! The sitcom “The Last O.G.” starring Tracy Morgan wraps its third season. 10:30 p.m. TBS

WEDNESDAY

Is there a doctor in the house? The new docuseries “Lenox Hill” makes the rounds with four physicians at a hospital on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Anytime, Netflix

London’s finest are back in action for a second season of the imported cop drama “Bulletproof.” With Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters. 9 p.m. The CW

The casket lid closes on a second season of the vampire comedy “What We Do in the Shadows.” With Matt Berry. 10 p.m. FX

I watch, you watch, we all watch for Sasquatch in the new unscripted series “Bigfoot Is Real.” 10 p.m. Travel Channel

THURSDAY

How you doin’? Probably better than Matt LeBlanc, whose sitcom “Man With a Plan” is ending after four seasons. 8:30 p.m. CBS

You’re damned if you do, but you’ll win if you “Don’t” in this new game show hosted “Parks and Rec’s” Adam Scott. 9 p.m. ABC

HGTV’s finest lend their virtual expertise to viewers in the new series “Design at Your Door.” 9 and 9:30 p.m. HGTV

Those “Jersey Shore” boys are back in a second season the Vegas-set spinoff “Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny.” 9 p.m. MTV

Better pack a parka: The action moves to the Arctic in a new season of the outdoor survival challenge “Alone.” 10 p.m. History Channel

FRIDAY

“Artemis Fowl” is just your average preteen super-genius in this family-friendly fantasy adventure directed by Kenneth Branagh and based on the Eoin Colfer book. With Ferdia Shaw, Josh Gad and Judi Dench. Anytime, Disney+

“The Great’s” Nicholas Hoult goes medieval when he lends his voice in the mature-audiences-only animated comedy series “Crossing Swords.” Anytime, Hulu

Four black Army veterans return to Vietnam to seek the remains of the comrade they left behind as well as a fortune in buried loot in director Spike Lee’s new action drama “Da 5 Bloods.” With Chadwick Boseman and Delroy Lindo. Anytime, Netflix

A woman’s emotional support dog takes his role a bit too seriously in the twisted tale “Good Boy” on the horror anthology “Into the Dark.” With Judy Greer and Steve Guttenberg. Anytime, Hulu

A thrilla in Manila: “Jo Koy: In His Elements” finds the Filipino American comic taking it to the stage as well as the streets of the Philippines capital for his latest standup special. Anytime, Netflix

And in this corner…: A new boxing doc takes you “Ringside” with two ready-to-rumble contenders from the mean streets of Chicago’s South Side. 8:30 p.m. Showtime

SATURDAY

Con artist Ian McKellen puts the moves on wealthy widow Helen Mirren when the two great British thespians share the screen for the first time in director Bill Condon’s 2019 caper “The Good Liar.” 8 p.m. HBO

Cheaters never prosper in the new thriller “Their Killer Affair.” With Melissa Archer and Brandon Beemer. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Weather or not, we predict “Love in the Forecast” for a meteorologist and her hunky neighbor in this new TV movie. With Cindy Busby and Christopher Russell. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Fuggedaboutit, it’s “Mob Town.” David Arquette and “The Sopranos’” Jamie-Lynn Sigler costar in this cliched 2019 crime drama set in the 1950s. 10 p.m. Showtime

