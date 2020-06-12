Liza Minnelli in the concert special ‘Liza with a Z’: Your must-watch of the day

A 26-year-old Liza Minnelli leaves it all on the stage in “Liza With a Z,” an Emmy-winning made-for-TV concert special from 1972 that’s newly available for streaming, directed and choreographed by the legendary Bob Fosse (which explains the preponderance of jazz hands). The late, great composer-conductor Marvin Hamlisch oversaw the musical direction, and Halston conceived Minnelli’s slinky costumes.

Expect standards and show tunes, including the closing medley from the Kander & Ebb musical “Cabaret” — the film adaptation of which Minnelli had starred in that same year, earning herself an Oscar in the process.

The special can be streamed any time starting at $1.99 on Amazon or for free with Amazon Prime. (A 30-day free trial is also available.)

Looking for other ways to engage with culture while the coronavirus crisis keeps you mostly at home? We’ll continue to share picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s Friday’s list, all times Pacific.

Advertisement

“The Carnival of the Animals”

Berlin State Opera streams a performance of Camille Saint-Saëns’ whimsical, family friendly musical suite. 10 a.m. Friday. Free. youtube.com

“Aviva”

A New Yorker and a Parisian fall in love in the virtual premiere of this dance-fueled drama that explores romantic love and gender fluidity. Boaz Yakin (“A Price Above Rubies”) directs, with choreography by costar Bobbi Jene Smith, formerly of Batsheva Dance Company. Available any time starting Friday. $11.99. outsiderpictures.us

Newsletter Your essential guide to the arts in L.A. Get Carolina A. Miranda's weekly newsletter for what's happening, plus openings, critics' picks and more. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

“The Wiz Live!”

Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, David Alan Grier, Ne-Yo, Uzo Aduba, Amber Riley, Common, Stephanie Mills and Shanice Williams starin this 2015 made-for-TV adaptation of the musical inspired by “The Wizard of Oz.” 11 a.m. Friday; available for 48 hours. Free. youtube.com

Advertisement

“Ma’s Kitchen”

Sherman Oaks-based Whitefire Theatre’s SoloFest 2020/Best of the Fest continues with this encore solo drama starring writer-performer Maeria Paez. 7 p.m. Friday. $15.99 plus a $2.60 service charge. eventbrite.com

“Noise Now — Re-imagining Classics”

Panelists from Élan Ensemble, the Signal Hill Sandbox and MKM Bollystars talk about why some ancient tales still speak to us today in this latest entry in A Noise Within’s Fridays @ Five series. 5 p.m. Friday. Free. anoisewithin.org

Our recurring coronavirus-era recommendations are indexed in the same place arts event listings (sigh) used to post.