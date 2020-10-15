18 picks for weekend culture: Start with Freeman, Broderick, Malkovich and Quinto

A star-studded reading of Gore Vidal’s “The Best Man,” Pasadena Symphony’s virtual season opener and a celebration of Ballet Hispánico: Those are just three of 18 online concerts, streaming theater productions, virtual art exhibitions and other cultural experiences for your viewing consideration this weekend. Here’s our latest rundown, all times Pacific.

“The Best Man”

Morgan Freeman, Matthew Broderick, John Malkovich, Zachary Quinto, Vanessa Williams, Stacy Keach and Phylicia Rashad take part in a reading of Gore Vidal‘s 1960s-era drama about rival politicians maneuvering to head their party’s ticket in a presidential election. Any time through Saturday. $5. todaytix.com

Pasadena Symphony

The orchestra opens a virtual fall season with a program that includes Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto featuring Simone Porter plus Tchaikovsky’s “Souvenir de Florence.” Music Director David Lockington hosts. 8 p.m. Saturday; available on demand afterward. $100 minimum donation (includes access to four fall concerts). pasadenasymphony-pops.org

“Inside Look: Ballet Hispánico at 50"

The New York-based company dedicated to Latin American dance performs Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s “Línea Recta,” Michelle Manzanales’ “Con Brazos Abiertos” and other works in this Music Center presentation. Available any time. Free. musiccenter.org

“Sex and Consequences”

Isabella Rossellini explores mating and reproduction in the animal world in livestream performances of this comical but scientifically based sequel to her hit show “Green Porno.” 4 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Sunday. $15. dice.fm

“¡Viva La Tradición! — Viva La Mujer”

Two local female mariachi groups, Mariachi Reyna de Los Ángeles and Las Colibrí, share the stage in a 2019 concert as the Ford Theatres’ “From the Ford” series continues. 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. facebook.com

Andra Day

The jazz, R&B and soul singer performs her own songs plus a Nina Simone classic in a fourth installment of the L.A. Phil’s “Sound/Stage” series of socially distanced concerts filmed at the Hollywood Bowl in August. 10 a.m. Friday; available for 30 days. Free. laphil.com

“Cabaret With Kabaretti”

Santa Barbara Symphony is joined by Broadway’s Lisa Vroman for this season opener, streamed from the Granada Theatre. It features classic songs by George Gershwin, Irving Berlin and Andrew Lloyd Webber. 7 p.m. Saturday; replays 3 p.m. Sunday. $65 per household. thesymphony.org

“Aki Kumar Trio: Live From Home”

Kumar and his band mix the sounds of Bollywood with classic blues in a live concert presented by the Musco Center at Chapman College. 7 p.m. Thursday. Free. RSVP at muscocenter.org

“12 Sunsets: Exploring Ed Ruscha’s Archive”

This interactive online exhibit allows viewers to cruise Sunset Boulevard via myriad archival photographs taken over four decades by the acclaimed L.A.-based artist. Available any time. Free. 12sunsets.getty.edu

Pop-Up Magazine’s Fall Issue

The storytelling series goes virtual for its latest outing, with new stories added daily through Friday. Available anytime. Free. popupmagazine.com

“The Present: A Grand Finale”

Created for the Geffen Playhouse, this intimate, interactive offering from illusionist Helder Guimarães ends its blockbuster run by opening up the finale to an unlimited number of viewers. 6 p.m. Saturday. $25. stellartickets.com

New West Symphony

The orchestra launches a virtual season with “A Tour of Japan,” featuring violinists Anne Akiko Meyers and Alyssa Park and works by Toru Takemitsu and Shinichi Yuize, plus Bach, Beethoven, Schubert and Mozart. 3 p.m. Sunday. $25 per household; season passes available. newwestsymphony.org

“An Afternoon With Perla Batalla”

The singer-songwriter, known for her work with the late Leonard Cohen, shares songs and stories as part of the “CaltechLive!” series. 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. events.caltech.edu



“Voices Rising”

The San Fernando Valley Master Chorale sings Eric Whitacre’s “Three Songs of Faith” and other works in its first livestream concert. 3 p.m. Sunday. Free. sfvmc.com

“Common Ground”

This virtual group show presented by L.A.-based nonprofit 11:11 A Creative Collective explores the intersection of culture, politics, environmentalism and geography. Available any time. Free. 1111acc.org

Hilary Hahn

The Philharmonic Society of Orange County’s virtual fall concert series continues with the Grammy-winning violinist performing Partita No. 3 in E Major. 3 p.m. Sunday. $20. philharmonicsociety.org

“Mazal Tov! Celebrating 13 Years”

The Jewish Women’s Theatre at the Braid in Santa Monica marks a milestone with a Zoom event featuring music, readings and more. $36. 11 a.m. Sunday. jewishwomenstheatre.org

“Women Rise!”

Clazzical Notes presents a musical celebration of the 100th anniversary of passage of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women the right to vote. 5 p.m. Sunday. Free. clazzicalnotes.org

Our recurring coronavirus-era viewing recommendations are indexed in the same place arts event listings (sigh) used to post.

