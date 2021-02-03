‘It’s a golden morning’: The best reactions from the 2021 Golden Globe nominees

Good morning to everyone, especially this year’s Golden Globe nominees.

On behalf of the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., actresses Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson joined forces Wednesday morning to unveil the 2021 contenders for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards, airing Feb. 28 on NBC. Hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the virtual ceremony will honor a variety of artists and projects across film and TV.

Shortly after the categories were announced, several newly minted nominees penned celebratory messages in email and on social media reacting to the big news.

Among the top film nominees this year were “The Father,” “Mank,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Trial of the Chicago 7" and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” while “Schitt’s Creek,” “The Crown,” “Ozark,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Ted Lasso,” “Small Axe” and “Emily in Paris” pulled ahead in the TV categories.

“We’re so honoured — and just in case we don’t win any, I’ve already hired Rudy Giuliani to contest the results,” joked triple nominee and “Borat” mastermind Sacha Baron Cohen.

Here’s a roundup of other excited and grateful reactions, from “Sound of Metal” star Riz Ahmed and “Hamilton” mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda to “Emily in Paris” actress Lily Collins and the cast of “Schitt’s Creek.”



Film

Viola Davis, lead actress (drama), “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Humbled and flattered. Thank you so much to the #HFPA for the @GoldenGlobes nomination! 💛 pic.twitter.com/JSjCEJJXtx — Viola Davis (@violadavis) February 3, 2021

Riz Ahmed, lead actor (drama), “Sound of Metal”

“Thank you HFPA for this incredible honour. Bringing Ruben to life changed me. It was a gift given to me by Darius Marder’s daring genius, and the radical empathy of my teachers Jeremy Lee Stone, Leighton Grant, Guy Licata, Gregory Berger-Sobeck. Special thanks to all those in the Deaf community I was privileged to be guided by, as well as Paul Raci, Olivia Cooke, and all our cast and crew. Thank you to Amazon and Caviar for all the support.”



Gary Oldman, lead actor (drama), “Mank”

Maria Bakalova, lead actress (musical/comedy), “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Sacha Baron Cohen, lead actor (musical/comedy), “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” and supporting actor, “The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Wawaweewah! I'm shocked and humbled to be nominated for 3 Golden Globes, and congratulations to the incredible @MariaBakalova96 too!



We're so honoured--and just in case we don't win any, I've already hired Rudy Giuliani to contest the results. pic.twitter.com/CSligPsmI8 — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) February 3, 2021

Lin-Manuel Miranda, lead actor (musical/comedy), “Hamilton”

So grateful we got to share #Hamilfilm with you on @disneyplus so you can watch it whenever you want.

Thank you for honoring the work of this incredible cast and crew, @goldenglobes. Grateful grateful grateful. -LMM https://t.co/voiCEgpAGk — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 3, 2021

Michelle Pfeiffer, lead actress (musical/comedy), “French Exit”

“I am honored and grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press for this recognition. The character of Frances Price began in the imagination of Patrick DeWitt, first appearing in his wonderfully funny and witty novel, and then his brilliant screenplay. Thank you to our incredible cast and crew, who were a dream to work with and I’m marveled by all of you. And most of all, thank you to our director Azazel Jacobs, who masterfully captured the tone and spirit of Frances’ story.“



Emerald Fennell, director, “Promising Young Woman”

OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD — Emerald Fennell (@emeraldfennell) February 3, 2021

Television

Emma Corrin, lead actress (drama), “The Crown”

Lily Collins, lead actress (musical/comedy), “Emily in Paris”

Kaley Cuoco, lead actress (musical/comedy), “The Flight Attendant”

Jane Levy, lead actress (musical/comedy), “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Holy toledo. Thank you HFPA! I’m shook. I’m honored. I’m humbled. I’m stoked! My name is next to Catherine O’Hara’s?!!?? @ZoeysPlaylist ❤️❤️❤️😫😘🥰☺️🤪🤯 https://t.co/xIyyjd3Yjf pic.twitter.com/BK39ZnRaCw — Jane Levy (@jcolburnlevy) February 3, 2021

Nicholas Hoult, lead actor (musical/comedy), “The Great”

Eugene Levy, lead actor (musical/comedy), “Schitt’s Creek”

My Cup Runneth Over was the title of our very first episode in 2015. How prophetic a title it was. Thanks HFPA for the 5 #GoldenGlobes nominations!! @SchittsCreek @SchittsCreekPop — Eugene Levy (@Realeugenelevy) February 3, 2021

Ramy Youssef, lead actor (musical/comedy), “Ramy”

Gillian Anderson, supporting actress, “The Crown”

What I've done "right", what I've done "wrong" and everything else in between. A wonderful podcast chat with HFPA journalist Meher Tatna. @goldenglobes https://t.co/6JWFNmIaxN



On Apple Podcasts:https://t.co/Xvld1rAx9L — Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) February 3, 2021

John Boyega, supporting actor, “Small Axe”

Dan Levy, supporting actor, “Schitt’s Creek”