What’s on TV This Week: The Olympics, the Jonas Brothers and more

SUNDAY

The docuseries “Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury” explores the city’s tumultuous history from biblical times to the present day. 7 and 10 p.m. CNN

It’s always the ones you least suspect in the true-crime series “Charmed to Death.” 7 p.m. Oxygen

It’s back to the bush for a second season of the nature series “Serengeti.” Lupita Nyong’o narrates. 8 p.m. Discovery Channel

She wants her baby back baby back baby back in the new thriller “Labor of Lies.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

“The End” is nigh in this new Britcom about a dysfunctional family. With Frances O’Connor. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Showtime

The urban drama “Power” begets a prequel, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.” Mekai Curtis stars. 8 p.m. Starz

Messrs. Valastro and Goldman are back at it in new episodes of “Buddy vs. Duff.” 9 p.m. Food Network

John Henry was a steel drivin’ man, Lord, Lord. But he was no match for “The Machines That Built America,” as detailed in this new series. 9 and 10 p.m. History Channel

The British-made video game-themed sitcom “Dead Pixels” serves up a second season. 9:30 p.m. The CW

A first-year student at Cambridge engages in some extracurricular activities with one of her professors in the mystery drama “The Deceived.” “Belgravia’s” Emily Reid stars. 9:33 p.m. Starz

Surf’s up — way up — in “100 Foot Wave,” a new docuseries about veteran surfer Garrett McNamara’s quest to ride the gnarliest of the gnarly. 10 p.m. HBO

Big wave surfing in Portugal Portuguese big wave surfer Joao Guedes drops in on a wave at Praia do Norte in Nazaré, Portugal.

MONDAY

Turner Classic Movies’ daylong slate of Olympics documentaries kicks off with “The White Stadium,” about the 1928 games in Switzerland. 5 a.m. TCM

Viral videos of cute kids and pets are the stuff “Adorableness” is made of in this new series. 7 and 7:30 p.m. MTV; also Tuesday-Friday

Twin sisters “Darcey & Stacey” of “90 Day Fiancee” fame return in a second season of their spinoff series. 8 p.m. TLC

The faster and furiouser the better in the new competition series “Getaway Driver.” “F9’s” Michelle Rodriguez hosts. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

The discrimination faced by citizens of Haitian descent living in the Dominican Republic is examined in the documentary “Stateless” on “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE

There’s no mess too messy, mucky or moldy that the “Dirty Rotten Cleaners” can’t handle in this new unscripted series. 10 p.m. A&E

TUESDAY

The Phoenix Suns face the Milwaukee Bucks as the “2021 NBA Finals” continue with Games 6 and 7, if necessary. 6 p.m. ABC; also Thursday

The season premiere of the biographical series “In Their Own Words” charts Pope Francis’ trajectory from Argentina to Vatican City. 8 p.m. KOCE

“The Haves and the Have Nots” ends its eight-season run. With John Schneider and Tika Sumpter. 8 p.m. OWN

The three-part series “The Latino Experience” concludes with stories about an artist/activist and a single mom/veteran. 9 p.m. KOCE

“Frontline” counts the cost as the longest war in American history draws to a close in the new episode “Leaving Afghanistan.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Host Bil Lepp busts a myth or two about legendary figures and pivotal events in the new series “Man vs. History.” 10 p.m. History Channel

WEDNESDAY

Keep your head, hands and feet inside the ride at all times as Disney’s Imagineers take you “Behind the Attraction” in this new series. Anytime, Disney+

“Blind Date” meets “The Island of Dr. Moreau” as sexy singles get animalistic makeovers in the bizarre new dating series “Sexy Beasts.” Anytime, Netflix

“Turner & Hooch” are on the case in this new series based on the 1989 Tom Hanks comedy about a cop and his canine partner. Josh Peck (“Drake & Josh”) stars. Anytime, Disney+

It’s all fun and games when sibling pop stars Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas take the field in the special “Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers.” 8 p.m. NBC

They’ll waltz across Texas, but only after gettin’ hitched as “Married at First Sight” returns with a new season set in the Lone Star State. 8 p.m. Lifetime

How do you find a lost continent? A volcanologist and a screenwriter will give it a go in the new series “Hunting Atlantis.” 9:09 p.m. Discovery Channel

Robert Hays from “Airplane!’” is your guide to the sometimes not-so-friendly skies in the new viral-video series “Fasten Your Seatbelt.” 10 and 10:30 p.m. A&E

THURSDAY

Children who are experiencing homelessness, have a parent in prison, or other similar challenges share their stories in “Through Our Eyes,” a new series from the makers of “Sesame Street.” Anytime, HBO Max

Kristen Bell, Kurtwood Smith, Alia Shawkat, Bebe Neuwirth, et al., supply the voices of living dolls in the new stop-motion animated series “Ultra City Smiths.” Anytime, AMC+

“Good Girls,” we hardly knew ye. This comedic crime drama starring Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta wraps its run after four seasons. 9 and 10 p.m. NBC

Country music’s Trisha Yearwood, a.k.a. Garth Brooks’ better half, performs on “CMT Campfire Sessions.” 9 p.m. CMT

FRIDAY

Kate Beckinsale kicks ass and doesn’t even bother to take names in the 2021 action thriller “Jolt.” With Susan Sarandon and Stanley Tucci. Anytime, Amazon Prime

A present-day journalist (Felicity Jones) must read between the lines while researching a story about another woman’s (Shailene Woodley) illicit affair in the 1960s in the 2021 romantic drama “The Last Letter From Your Lover.” Anytime, Netflix

“I have the power!” A 1980s kids cartoon gets an anime-style makeover in “Masters of the Universe: Revelations.” Mark Hamill supplies the voice of the villainous Skeletor in this new series from “Clerks’” Kevin Smith. Anytime, Netflix

“SNL’s” Jason Sudeikis is still “Ted Lasso” as this comedy about an American coaching a British soccer team returns for Season 2. Anytime, Apple TV+

The opening ceremony will go on sans fans in the stands as the pandemic-delayed “2020 Olympics” get underway in Tokyo. Mike Tirico and Savannah Guthrie host. 4:30 and 9:10 p.m. NBC

The rock doc “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love and Rage” recalls the mayhem that marred a 40th anniversary celebration of the storied gathering of music fans in upstate New York in 1969. 9 p.m. HBO

I see a little silhouetto of a man: “Classic Albums” revisits the recording of Queen’s 1975 disc “A Night at the Opera.” 10 p.m. KOCE

SATURDAY

The new series “Eden: Untamed” is your ticket to some of the world’s last remaining unspoiled wilderness areas. Helena Bonham Carter narrates. 8 p.m. AMC and BBC America

First they borrow a cup of sugar, then next thing you know your life’s a living hell like in the thriller “Next-Door Nightmare.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

The old body-swap formula gets a sinister twist in the 2020 slasher comedy “Freaky.” With Vince Vaughn. 8:15 p.m. HBO

A stand-up comic gets animated — like seriously, animated — in the special “Tig Notaro: Drawn.” 10 p.m. HBO

