Classic movies in L.A., O.C.: ‘Scarface,’ ‘Jaws,’ ‘Black Panther’ and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., streaming online or playing at a theater near you.

“Back to the Future”

Michael J. Fox is a time-traveling 1980s teen transported to the 1950s in this nostalgia-fueled 1985 sci-fi comedy directed by Robert Zemeckis. Street Food Cinema/DTLA, Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Sept. 11. $6-$23; advance purchase recommended. streetfoodcinema.com

“Black Panther in Concert”

The Los Angeles Philharmonic performs Ludwig Göransson’s Oscar-winning score to accompany screenings of Marvel’s 2018 superhero tale starring the late Chadwick Boseman. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Sept. 10-11, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12. $14-$247. hollywoodbowl.com

Dances With Films

It’s the final weekend for this annual showcase for independent movies, which continues through Sept. 12. TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, Hollywood & Highland, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Various showtimes. $18, $20; passes: $425. danceswithfilms.com

Films.Dance

Not to be confused with Dances With Films, this online series curated by L.A.-based Jacob Jonas the Company returns and will debut a new short dance film every Monday at 9 a.m. through Dec. 20. Free. films.dance, instagram.com, facebook.com

“Gas Food Lodging”

The Autry’s “What Is a Western?” series continues with this 1992 coming-of-age tale set in a small town in present-day New Mexico and starring Fairuza Balk, Brooke Adams and Ione Skye. A Q&A with director Allison Anders follows. Presented in 35 mm. Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park, L.A. 1:30 p.m. Sept. 11. Included with museum admission ($6-$14); reservations recommended. (323) 667-2000. theautry.org

“Jaws”

It’s Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss and Robert Shaw versus the biggest shark you ever did see in Steven Spielberg’s taut and terrifying 1975 thriller that basically invented the summer blockbuster. Drive-In at the Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance. 7 p.m. Sept. 10. $25 per car; tickets also available on site. eventbrite.com

“Killer of Sheep” with “The Exiles”

Double bill pairs Charles Burnett’s black-and-white 1977 indie drama about a Black working-class hero in Watts with Kent MacKenzie’s black-and-white 1961 indie drama about Native Americans living in downtown L.A.’s old Bunker Hill neighborhood. Presented in 35 mm. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 7:30 and 9:20 p.m. Sept. 15-16. $12 for both. thenewbev.com

“Labyrinth”

35th-anniversary screenings of Jim Henson’s 1986 fantasy tale starring David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly and a whole mess of puppets. Fathom Events, various local theaters (see website). 3 and 7 p.m. Sept. 12, 7 p.m. Sept. 13 and 15. $15. fathomevents.com

“Play Misty for Me”

Running through Sept. 16, a salute to Clint Eastwood continues and includes the actor-director opposite the late Jessica Walter in this 1971 thriller about a radio DJ being stalked by an obsessive fan. The Landmark Westwood, 1045 Broxton Ave., Westwood. 5, 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 10. $9. (310) 208-3250. landmarktheatres.com

“Richard Pryor: Live in Concert”

The legendary stand-up comic holds court in this no-holds-barred 1979 concert doc. Cinelounge Outdoors, 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Sept. 10. $20. arenascreen.com

“Roller Boogie”

Linda Blair and her pals try to save their local roller skating rink in this disco-laden 1979 fable set in Venice. A Q&A with director Mark L. Lester follows. Presented in 35 mm. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 10 p.m. Sept. 11. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

“Rush: Cinema Strangiato — Director’s Cut”

The Canadian power trio is captured onstage in 2015 in this expanded version of the 2019 rock doc. Various theaters, showtimes and prices, now through Sept. 12; check website for details. cinemastrangiato.com

“Saving Private Ryan” with “The Thin Red Line”

Double bill pairs Steven Spielberg’s 1998 WWII epic about the D-Day invasion in France with Terrence Malick’s meditative 1998 drama about the war in the Pacific. Tom Hanks stars in the former, Jim Caviezel and Sean Penn in the latter. Presented in 35 mm. Secret Movie Club at the Million Dollar Theater, 307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 11. $20-$37.50; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“Scarface” and “Scarface”

A monthlong series pairing classic films with their remakes continues and includes Howard Hawks’ violent 1932 gangland thriller starring Paul Muni followed by Brian De Palma’s hyper-violent 1983 crime saga starring Al Pacino. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 12. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

“Some Like It Hot”

Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis in drag plus Marilyn Monroe in maximum bombshell mode make director Billy Wilder’s 1959 romp one of the all-time classic comedies. Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Sept 11. $22. cinespia.org

“Superbad”

The bromance is strong between Jonah Hill and Michael Cera in this 2007 teen comedy. With Christopher Mintz-Plasse as “McLovin.” Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo, 1310 E Franklin Ave., parking structure, El Segundo. 10:30 p.m. Sept. 15. $16.65-$25; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“The Train”

Burt Lancaster tries to put the kibosh on Nazi plans to make off with a treasure trove of looted art during WWII in this 1964 action thriller directed by John Frankenheimer. Presented in 35 mm. American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

“War and Peace”

Clocking in at a butt-numbing seven hours and change — plus three intermissions! — Sergei Bondarchuk’s epic four-part 1966-67 adaptation of Tolstoy’s historical novel screens as part of a monthlong series spotlighting classic Soviet-era films. In Russian, French and German with English subtitles. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. Noon, Sept. 11-12. $10.50. thefridacinema.org

